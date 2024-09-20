Director Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice debuted with a bang a couple of weekends ago, and now, just as it completes two weeks of release, the horror comedy sequel is set to pass a massive domestic box office milestone. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice debuted with a stunning $111 million in its first weekend — the third-biggest of the year — and delivered an excellent second weekend haul. The movie will enter its third weekend having hit the $200 million mark at the domestic box office.

The film’s current total stands at $198.3 million, and once Thursday’s figures are factored in, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will have passed the $200 million milestone. The film’s daily earnings haven’t dropped below $2.8 million in its entire run. This weekend, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will face a challenge in the form of Paramount’s well-reviewed animated film, Transformers One, which is expected to generate a little over $30 million in its debut frame.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is already the sixth-biggest film of the year so far, behind Twisters, which generated over $265 million in its phenomenal domestic run. Globally, Burton’s film has generated around $275 million. It will pass the $300 million mark this weekend. It’s currently Burton’s fourth-biggest hit domestically, behind Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Batman, and Alice in Wonderland. The filmmaker hasn’t had an outright hit since Alice in Wonderland, which debuted in 2010 and remains his only film to have made more than $1 billion worldwide.

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Will Scale Bigger Heights this Weekend

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is the long-awaited sequel to Burton’s breakout film, Beetlejuice, which generated $75 million globally against a reported budget of $15 million in 1988. It brings back the stars of the original film — Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara — alongside a bunch of series newcomers such as Justin Theroux, Willem Dafoe and Jenna Ortega. Burton worked with Ortega on the hit Netflix series Wednesday, and her newly minted stardom came into play last year, when she was put front-and-center of Scream VI, which legged it to $170 million globally.

Produced on a reported budget of $100 million — Burton reportedly convinced the cast to slash their fees — Beetlejuice Beetlejuice opened to mostly positive reviews, and currently sits at a “fresh” 77% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The film’s audience score stands at a slightly superior 81%. In his review, Collider’s Martin Tsai described the movie as a “return to form” for Burton. You can watch Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.