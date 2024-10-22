Despite premiering on digital platforms several weeks ago, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has continued its box office dominance and just recently stole the crown from one of the biggest movies of the year. The Michael Keaton-led legacy sequel recently reached $283 million domestically and passed Dune: Part Two to become Warner Bros. biggest movie of the year at the domestic box office. Dune: Part Two significantly out-performed Beetlejuice 2 overseas, earning more than $427 million to Beetlejuice's $150 million, leaving their worldwide totals well over $200 million apart. Still, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will forever be able to say that no Warner Bros. movie released in 2024 was a bigger success in the United States. It is currently the fourth-highest grossing movie of the year, roughly $80 million behind Despicable Me 4, which finished its theatrical run with $361 million domestically.

After more than 30 years passed since the original film, yet director Tim Burton returning along with stars Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was easily one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Coupled with its theatrical window being poised to perfectly take advantage of spooky season, it's no surprise the movie has been such a major box office hit. In addition to its two leading stars, Catherine O'Hara also returned to reprise her role as Delia, with Jenna Ortega also joining the ensemble a Astrid. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice also added Spider-Man veteran Willem Dafoe to its call sheet as Wolf Jackson, with Danny DeVito coming on board to play the Janitor. Alfred Gough, Miles Millar, and Seth Grahame-Smith wrote the film, with Larry Wilson and Michael McDowell receiving writing credit for the characters.

What Else Is in the Top 10 Domestic Movies of 2024?

Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine sit high above the competition and the 2024 domestic box office with a $652 million and $636 million total, respectively. Behind Beetlejuice 2 and Dune: Part Two in the rankings is Glen Powell's Twisters, which finished its theatrical run with $267 million domestically. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Kung Fu Panda 4 also brought in respective box office hauls, with the former grossing $196 million and the latter scraping together $193 million, and finishing only a few thousand dollars ahead of Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is still playing in select theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

FIND TICKETS