It’s been a bittersweet past two months for Warner Bros. While Joker: Folie à Deux has emerged as a disaster of epic proportions, the far riskier Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is still clocking in numbers weeks into its theatrical run. On its 48th day of release, the film retained a spot in the top five list at the domestic box office, and hit another milestone of note. Directed by Tim Burton, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice serves as a long-in-the-making sequel to his breakout 1988 film Beetlejuice.

The movie has now made $285 million at the domestic box office, having recently overtaken fellow W.B. release Dune: Part Two to become the fourth-biggest hit of the year. It trails only Despicable Me 4 ($360 million), Deadpool & Wolverine ($636 million) and Inside Out 2 ($652 million). Globally, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has grossed over $430 million, which puts it at number seven among all Hollywood films. It’s also Burton’s third-biggest film globally, and second-biggest domestically. It still has a solid shot of hitting the $300 million mark by the end of its run, provided it doesn't leak theaters.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice continues to draw crowds despite having debuted on digital streaming platforms recently. In fact, it generated over $5 million domestically this past weekend, as it retains a 3,000-strong theatrical footprint. In its nearly 50-day run at the domestic box office, the film hasn’t slipped out of the top five even once. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was produced on a relatively lean reported budget of $100 million, which was made possible after Burton convinced his cast to take cuts on their upfront salaries.

The movie reunites him with the stars of the original, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice also features franchise newcomers such as Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe, alongside Jenna Ortega. Burton previously worked with her on the hit Netflix series Wednesday, which considerably elevated her star status. She is now seen as a bankable face, having proven her mettle with the last two Scream movies.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice opened to mostly positive reviews, with Burton being praised for returning to his roots in crowd-pleasing form. The movie holds a “fresh” 77% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Burton had been dealing with a pretty rough decade, with most of his movies either under-performing or outright tanking at the box office. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is the hit that he so desperately needed. Keaton has expressed excitement about returning for a possible third film, although no firm update about its progress has been shared yet. You can watch Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in theaters and at home. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.