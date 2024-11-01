Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has been one of the biggest movies of the year, just recently passing Dune: Part Two to become Warner Bros’ most profitable film of 2024. The film arrived on digital several weeks ago but has continued raking in cash at the box office, and it is now close to $290 million domestically, which will likely be its final box office milestone. The Michael Keaton-led legacy sequel earned $278,000 on Wednesday, the day before Halloween, and will likely see an influx once the numbers come in for Halloween Day. With less than $500,000 to go and more than half of that coming from its last full day at the box office, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will almost certainly hit $290 million this weekend before it leaves theaters in the next week or two.

Movies like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice that become major box office hits often shake up the rankings of all-time box office lists, which is exactly what Tim Burton’s horror flick has done. The film is currently #120 on the highest-grossing domestic box office rankings ever, recently passing Home Alone and sitting only a few hundred thousand behind Monsters, Inc, which it will likely pass if it manages to reach the $290 million mark. It is also #37 on the list of the highest-grossing domestic movies with an original screenplay, sandwiched between the aforementioned Home Alone and Monsters, Inc. films falling less than $2 million short of Star Wars Episodes V: The Empire Strikes Back. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is also the second-highest-grossing comedy film of all-time falling more than $300 million short of Barbie, which grossed $636 million at the domestic box office.

Who Else Stars in ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’?

In addition to Michael Keaton reprising his role as the titular character, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice also returned Winona Ryder to play Lydia Deetz, with Catherine O’Hara and Jenna Ortega filling out the rest of the Deetz family, playing Delia and Astrid, respectively. Willem Dafoe was tapped to play the role of Wolf Jackson, with Danny DeVito also being brought on to play the Janitor. Justin Theroux, best known for his work on American Psycho, plays Rory in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and The Matrix veteran Monica Belluci plays Delores in the film.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is still playing in select theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates and rent or purchase the film on Prime Video to watch at home.

