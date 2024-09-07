Director Tim Burton is poised to make a long-awaited comeback to blockbuster films this weekend, with the legacy sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice eyeing record numbers. The movie grossed $41.5 million on its first day of release, which includes the excellent $13 million that it made in Thursday previews. This puts the dark fantasy on the path to a $100 million opening weekend if it’s lucky; that luck hinges on walk-in audiences turning up in greater numbers than expected.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will almost definitely gross over $91 million, which is enough for the second-biggest opening weekend haul of September, behind It and ahead of It: Chapter 2. The movie opened to mostly positive reviews — it currently holds a 77% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes — but the audience response has been so-so, with the film earning a B+ CinemaScore from opening day crowds. In his review, Collider’s Martin Tsai wrote that “it’s truly exciting to see Burton’s return to form, making something both grotesque and funny after struggling to connect with some ambitious projects without Johnny Depp."

The original Beetlejuice was released in 1988, grossing $75 million worldwide against a reported budget of $15 million. The sequel reportedly cost $100 million to produce, and is poised to be Burton’s biggest hit in over a decade; his last theatrical release was the disappointing Dumbo remake in 2019. In recent years, the filmmaker has been busy with his massively successful Netflix series Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega. The young star has been put at the front-and-center of W.B.’s marketing campaign for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which features returning actors Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara.

The Fall Seems to Be Off to a Better Start than the Summer

Slipping to number two, Deadpool & Wolverine grossed almost $2 million on its seventh Friday. The film is eying over $6.5 million over the weekend, which should take its running domestic gross past the $610 million mark. Deadpool & Wolverine is all set to overtake The Avengers' $623 million lifetime haul to become the fifth-biggest superhero hit in history. Over this past week, however, it experienced a bit of a shock when it was out-performed on a couple of occasions by the biopic Reagan, which is expected to claim the number three spot in its second weekend of release, after grossing around $1.3 million on Friday.

The fourth and fifth spots are going to holdover hits Alien: Romulus and It Ends with Us. The sci-fi horror sequel is eying around $4 million in its fourth weekend, after grossing just over $1 million on Friday. This should take its running domestic total to within touching distance of the coveted $100 million mark by Sunday. The romantic drama starring Blake Lively, on the other hand, is approaching a milestone of its own, as it heads towards a fifth weekend of $3.7 million. The film added around $1.1 million on Friday, and should pass the $150 million milestone in a few days. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.