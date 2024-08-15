The Big Picture Early screenings of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice start on Sep 4, with tickets available on Fandango now. Don't miss out on the fun!

Tim Burton is back to direct the sequel, promising a wild ride into the colorful world of the supernatural with new characters added.

The Deetz family returns to face unexpected challenges in the Afterlife, mixed with old and new faces in the beloved classic.

Fans eager to watch Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will have the opportunity to do so a bit earlier. Warner Bros. has announced that early screenings for the anticipated sequel will take place on September 4, with tickets already available for purchase through Fandango. Decades after Michael Keaton played the legendary pop culture icon for the first time, the performer returns for another adventure that will expand the limits of the audience's imagination.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will follow Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) more than three decades after the events of Beetlejuice. The character will now have a daughter named Astrid (Jenna Ortega), with the young woman clearly never interacting with Beetlejuice. When the family suffers an unexpected and tragic loss, they will be forced to return to the house in Winter River. Unfortunately for everyone involved, a portal to the Afterlife will accidentally be opened. And Beetlejuice has been waiting a long time for an opportunity to return.

Tim Burton returned to direct Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The filmmaker introduced the unpredictable character to viewers decades ago, and he's now ready to welcome an entirely new generation of fans to the colorful world of the ghost. The screenplay for the upcoming sequel was written by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, based on a story they came up with alongside Seth Grahame-Smith. The sequel to the beloved classic is in good hands, as Beetlejuice is reunited with the Deetz family.

The Supporting Cast of 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

While Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will feature the return of many beloved characters from the first movie, it will also introduce new faces to the franchise. Monica Bellucci will portray Delores, the titular character's mysterious ex-wife. At the same time, Willem Dafoe will be presented as Wolf Jackson. The enigmatic character is a detective in the afterlife, after being an unsuccessful actor during his human life. There's not telling what's going to happen once the Deetz family is forced to enter the Afterlife.

A sequel to Beetlejuice has been in development since the first movie was released. But for a wide variety of reasons, the project's development couldn't pick up the pace until Ortega was cast after working with Burton during the making of Wednesday. After the performer joined the project, everything started to fall into place. The stage has been set for Beetlejuice's return, in a sequel that will also feature Danny DeVito, Arthur Conti and Filipe Cates.

The early screenings of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will take place on September 4. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.