The Big Picture Get ready for spooky season with the return of Beetlejuice! Funko's new Pop collection is a must-have for fans of the horror-comedy.

The sequel stars Michael Keaton as the Bio-Exorcist and features detailed figures, including a Beetlejuice Chase and a Lydia Deetz wedding two-pack.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hits theaters on September 6, 2024, with new actors like Justin Theroux and Monica Bellucci joining the cast.

As the fall quickly approaches, there are a few major horror franchise returns that are getting fans prepared for the spooky season. This would include Beetlejuice Beetlejuice from director Tim Burton. The ghoulish sequel once again stars Michael Keaton’s title Bio-Exorist and has had a killer marketing campaign this far. This included a Netherworld-full of merchandise, from action figures to clothing lines. Now Funko is releasing their new Pop collection that’ll have you tempted to say Beetlejuice’s name three times.

There are five standard figures in this horror comedy's set. This includes Beetlejuice, Astrid (Jenna Ortega) with The Handbook for the Recently Deceased, Bob, Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) and Delores (Monica Bellucci). There’s so much great detail packed into these Pops and Bob’s hilariously shrunken head has to be the smallest in Funko history. While the rest of the set features the muted colors of the undead, Bob is ironically full of life with his bright yellow suit and name tag. In addition, the normal Beetlejuice figure will have a grotesque Chase of the famous Ghost With the Most “spilling his guts” just like in the trailers. However, the centerpiece of this set is the Lydia Deetz and Beetlejuice Wedding Two-Pack that sees the pair in blood-red fancy apparel. This isn't the first time Beetlejuice has gotten love in Pop form, but this is the first time in over a decade this Bio-Exorcist is getting a new Funko product to call his own.

What’s ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ About?

Close

Taking place over three decades after the original cult classic, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice follows back up with the Deetz family after tragedy has struck. Lydia has brought her daughter Astrid along to revisit her family home. However, when Astrid gets sucked into the Neitherworld, the only one who can help Lydia get her back in one living piece is Beetlejuice. The Bio-Exorcist still isn't over their wedding being broken up in the last film, which may be his motivation to help his former flame in this sequel. Like the first film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will have a major emphasis on old-school practical effects work to bring its creative macabre to life. Other new actors brought into Burton’s ghostly world are Justin Theroux, Willem Dafoe, and Bellucci. The latter of which is Beetlejuice's revenge-seeking ex-wife Delores. In terms of returning actors, Catherine O’ Hara is back alongside Keaton and Ryder.

When Does ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Release?

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is releasing in theaters on September 6, 2024. You can pre-order Beetlejuice’s latest Pop wave on Amazon now. The figures are set to debut this October, just in time to add to your chilling Halloween Funko display.