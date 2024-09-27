Two of the biggest legacy sequels of all-time have gone head-to-head at the international box office, and we finally know which one has come out on top. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has crossed $104 million at the international box office, which pushes it past Twisters, the Glen-Powell led sensation which failed to reach $103 million in foreign markets. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice does have a long way to go to pass Twisters on the worldwide box office chart, however, as Powell's tornado epic currently boasts a $30 million lead in domestic markets. If Beetlejuice Beetlejuice can conjure up roughly $30 million more between its domestic and international haul, it will become the ninth-highest-grossing movie of the year. It needs less than $5 million to pass Alien: Romulus, which it is expected to hit in the next week or two as its total continues to slow down.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is the follow-up to the 1988 film of half of the same name, which sees Michael Keaton return as the titular character, and also returns Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara in their respective roles. However, like any self-respecting legacy sequel, the creators behind Beetlejuice Beetlejuice knew in order to win the hearts of classic and new fans alike, you have to get new stars to appeal to a different generation, which is exactly what it did. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice also tapped Jenna Ortega, best known for her role in the modern Scream movies and for playing Wednesday, in one of the lead roles. The film also brought on other new stars such as Willem Dafoe and Danny DeVito, and Tim Burton returned to direct. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's success recently pushed Burton into an elite class of directors at the box office.

What Other Films Has ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Passed Internationally?

Before it passed Twisters, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice also zoomed past the latest entry in another iconic franchise, the Paul Rudd-led Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which grossed just north of $88 million internationally. Falling just short of Frozen Empire is Ryan Gosling's The Fall Guy, which also just narrowly crossed the $88 million mark in foreign markets but has been a major success since it began streaming on Peacock. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice also had no problem passing The Beekeeper (Jason Statham), which grossed $86.5 million internationally but has been in the Prime Video top 10 for most of the year.

