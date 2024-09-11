After experiencing long-overdue box office success this weekend with one of the biggest debut hauls of the year, director Tim Burton can expect more fireworks as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice climbs up the charts as it settles into its first week of release. A sequel to his breakout original movie from 1988, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice passed a new global box office milestone on Monday, just four days after it generated an excellent $145 million globally in its opening weekend.

With $117 million domestically and another $36 million from overseas markets, the movie has now passed the $150 million mark worldwide. Its current global gross stands at $153 million, against a reported production budget of $100 million. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice grossed $111 million domestically in the first three days of its release, delivering the third-biggest opening weekend haul of the year, behind Deadpool & Wolverine ($211 million) and Inside Out 2 ($154 million). Both those movies have since generated over $1 billion worldwide each.

While this might be too high a target for the significantly less accessible Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Burton isn’t a stranger to massive commercial success. The last decade, however, has been rather disappointing for him; Burton's last great hit was Alice in Wonderland, which grossed over $1 billion worldwide in 2010. Since then, he’s directed the big-budget under-performer Dark Shadows, which grossed $245 million worldwide against a reported budget of $150 million; the small-budget drama Big Eyes, which grossed around $30 million globally; and the stop-motion film Frankenweenie, which made around $80 million worldwide. Burton’s last theatrical release was Dumbo, which under-performed with around $350 million globally, against a reported budget of $170 million.

The Original 'Beetlejuice' Grossed $75 Million Worldwide

The filmmaker’s only outright hit in the last decade, funnily enough, is one of his least-enduring projects — Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, which generated nearly $300 million globally against a reported budget of $110 million. In the last few years, Burton has been busy with the Netflix series Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega in the titular role. Ortega also stars in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, alongside returning actors Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara.

The horror-comedy opened to mostly positive reviews, and is currently sitting at a “fresh” 78% approval rating on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Martin Tsai described it as a “grotesque and funny” return to form for Burton. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.