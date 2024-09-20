Whether by pushing actress Jenna Ortega towards the $500 million mark at the box office, smashing the success of its originator, or even helping the iconic Catherine O'Hara surpass $2 billion domestically, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has exceeded many people's expectations. Now with just about two weeks of Box Office domination under its belt, and with the Tim Burton-helmed sequel showing no signs of slowing down, it's likely the records and milestones will continue to fall. Following another recent few days of financial triumph, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has officially entered the Top 50 Comedies of All Time at the global box office.

Placing currently at number 46 with a worldwide total of $274 million, the long-awaited sequel has recently overtaken the likes of Eddie Murphy's The Nutty Professor, the 2010 Dennis Dugan flick Grown Ups, and Nicholas Stoller's Neighbors to cement itself in this prestigious list. The unlucky title to lose its spot thanks to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's success is Borat, with the critically acclaimed politically-charged comedy missing out despite a total haul of $261 million. Only one other US title holds a place on this top 50 list, with the latest fourth installment in the Jack Black-led animated franchise Kung Fu Panda currently sitting in fourth position all time, with a grand total of $548 million.

At the very top of this fascinating Box Office list sits one of the most successful movies of all time, so much so that it has almost tripled the total of the second-placed movie. That film is Greta Gerwig's beloved Barbie, - one-half of 2023's biggest and most unlikely cinematic pairing - with the film finishing just shy of $1.5 billion in global Box Office revenue. Certainly, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice won't live up to the heady heights of the Mattel-inspired masterpiece, but, given the gothic sequel's current financial trend, it will likely continue to climb the list in the coming weeks and maybe even challenge to enter the top 25.

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Has Become One of the Year's Biggest Films

2024 has seen ups and downs at the Box Office, with the highs of Inside Out 2 balanced out by the lows of Borderlands. Alas, many movies have found financial triumph, not just the aforementioned Pixar sequel, which has already become one of the highest-grossing films in cinema history. Despite the seemingly endless success of the likes of Inside Out 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, Despicable Me 4, and others, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has still managed to enter the list of Top 10 Movies at the 2024 US Box Office. This is no small feat, with the level of competition in 2024 certainly high. Alas, the pull of finally seeing those iconic characters on-screen again proved too alluring for many, as theaters sold tickets faster than you could say Beetlejuice three times.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has officially entered the Top 50 Comedies of All Time at the global Box Office. You can catch the sequel in theaters right now.

