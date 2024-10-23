Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has been such a major success that it recently passed Dune: Part Two to become Warner Bros. highest-grossing movie of the year, and the film is about to jump yet another iconic movie on a major list. Beetlejuice 2 is only $1.3 million away from passing Home Alone to become the second-highest-grossing comedy movie of all-time at the domestic box office. The film has earned $284 million in the U.S. thus far paired with $150 million internationally for a worldwide total of $434 million, extending its box office legs long past release despite recently premiering on digital. The film boasts a price tag of $100 million, which it has heftily out-earned to become a major profit for Warner Bros. of more than $300 million.

After Beetlejuice Beetlejuice passes Home Alone to become the second-highest-grossing comedy of all-time, it stands no chance of rising to the #1 spot. Greta Gerwig's Barbie currently stands as the highest-earning comedy of all-time, grossing more than $636 million domestically, which is more than double the total of either Beetlejuice 2 or Home Alone. Barbie also coupled that whopping domestic total with even more overseas, earning $810 million in foreign markets for a total over $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office.

Other notable comedies on the list include Meet the Fockers, which Beetlejuice Beetlejuice just recently passed, earning $279 million domestically and $237 internationally for a worldwide total of $516 million. Both The Hangover and The Hangover Part 2 fall behind Meet the Fockers, with the original earning $277 million domestically and the sequel grossing $254 million domestically. However, the sequel earned $332 million overseas to the original's $188 million, giving The Hangover Part 2 a much higher worldwide total.

Is ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Streaming Anywhere?

No, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is not currently streaming anywhere, but it is available to purchase on digital platforms such as Prime Video and Apple TV+. Once the film does set a streaming date, it will stream on Max, Warner Bros. streaming service for all the content under its umbrella, including DC, Game of Thrones, Dune, and more. No official streaming date has been announced, but expect Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to premiere on Max sometime before the end of the year.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is still playing in most theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

