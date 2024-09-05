One of the most anticipated legacy sequels of all-time just got the collectible figure everyone has been waiting for. The official Hot Toys Instagram has unveiled a new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice figure based on Michael Keaton’s appearance as the titular character in the upcoming film. The figure even comes with a newly developed Beetlejuice head sculpt that allows for rolling eyes that can even pop out of his head. The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice figure also comes with the famous Afterlife Newspaper and Handbook for the Recently Deceased, as well as a heart, watch, bracelet, microphone, nail file, and interchangeable hands with discolored finger nails. Unfortunately, just saying his name three times won’t make this figure appear in your living room, however, as it retails for a starting price of $330.

This is just the latest in a long line of recently released Hot Toys figures from some of the biggest projects and franchises in the entertainment industry. Hot Toys recently teamed up with Star Wars for a new Chewbacca collectible based on his appearance with C-3PO on his back in The Empire Strikes Back. Hot Toys has also capitalized on Deadpool & Wolverine becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all-time by releasing several figures of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and other Deadpool variants like Ladypool, Kidpool, and Ryan Reynolds Deadpool Prime. Hot Toys produce some of the most desirable collectibles on the market due to their extreme lifelike sculpting, and the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Hot Toy is just the latest example of that.

Who All Stars in ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’?

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice returns its two stars in Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, with Catherine O’Hara also back in the role of Delia. The newest addition to the cast includes scream queen Jenna Ortega, who has starred in other major horror franchises such as Scream and Ti West’s X. Acclaimed director Tim Burton is also back to helm the sequel after more than 35 years, with Alfred Gough, Miles Millar, and Seth Grahame-Smith penning the script off characters by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson. The film currently sits at a 78% score from critics on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, with audience scores set to arrive shortly after the premiere.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is now playing in theaters everywhere. Check out the new Hot Toys figure above which is now available for pre-order, and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

