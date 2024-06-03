The Big Picture Willem Dafoe shines as Wolf Jackson in a new image from the long-awaited sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

In addition to adding new faces, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice reunites Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder.

Get ready for a spooky and hilarious ride with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice set to premiere in theaters on September 6.

The release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in theaters is crawling closer, and now Empire Magazine has revealed a new look at one of the supporting characters that will make the sequel an unforgettable ride. Willem Dafoe will step into the shoes of Wolf Jackson, someone who used to be an actor before passing away. Jackson becomes an agent of the Afterlife Crimes Unit, after playing cops for most of his life. And while he'll already be an engaging character because of Dafoe's performance, the fact that part of his brain remains exposed will also keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will reunite audiences with the titular character portrayed by Michael Keaton, more than thirty years after the release of the first movie. Tim Burton sat in the director's chair once again, for a new story that will follow the Deetz family returning to Winter River after an unexpected tragedy takes place in their lives. Astrid (Jenna Ortega) has no idea what she will unleash once she accidentally opens a portal to the underworld, setting up the new quest her family will have to deal with to send Beetlejuice back to where he came from.

Dafoe was recently seen as Godwin Baxter in Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos's acclaimed film about a young woman falling in love with her life after being revived following an obvious suicide attempt. He'll be teaming up with Lanthimos again for Kinds of Kindness, an upcoming anthology that will also feature performances from Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons. The character of Wolf Jackson was previously seen in the official trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and it remains to be seen what role the officer will have in the sequel's narrative.

Who Else Is Coming Back for 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'?

Image via Empire/WB

When Warner Bros. finally began developing a sequel, it was announced that Winona Ryder would reprise her role as Lydia Deetz, who was only a teenager when the events of Beetlejuice took place. Catherine O'Hara, who also appeared in the previous movie, will return in the new story, as the matriarch of the Deetz family. The new sequel will see three generations of Deetz women facing off against Keaton's ghost with the most as he returns to cause more haunted chaos.

You can check out the new image from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice above, before the sequel premieres in theaters on September 6.