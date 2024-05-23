The Big Picture Beetlejuice Beetlejuice brings back Michael Keaton and Winona Rider in a hauntingly hilarious reunion.

New images give a glimpse of Lydia's sarcastic teen daughter and Beetlejuice's glamorous ghost bride.

Get ready to revisit the afterlife with familiar faces and fresh scares on September 6 in theaters.

The juice is fully letting it loose as not only has the official trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice unburied itself today but a fresh batch of images have also risen from the great beyond. The time has finally come to better understand how the cast of characters from Tim Burton’s supernatural comedy classic, Beetlejuice, are going to reunite all these years later with a few new faces added to the mix. Featuring stills of Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara, Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, and, of course, Winona Ryder, the images capture the very heart and soul of the movie that will haunt its way into cinemas on September 6.

The photos invite audiences to step into the afterlife and catch up with some old acquaintances as Keaton’s titular ghoul makes his way back into the land of the living after being summoned by Lydia’s (Ryder) sarcastic teen daughter, Astrid (Ortega). As happy to see his previously betrothed as ever, one photo sees Beetlejuice smirking solo, while another puts his grin beside a very unhappy and rather disgusted looking Lydia. We knew the sequel would introduce us to Beetlejuice’s bride, played by Bellucci, and today gives us a clear look at the pale-as-a-ghost woman in a black dress. She’s giving glam, she’s giving Morticia Addams, and we’re here for it.

Another image welcomes O’Hara back to the fold, where the comedy legend can be seen with bright red hair, dressed to the nines while waiting alongside some poor (and terrifying) lost soul in purgatory. Along with Bellucci’s casting as Beetlejuice’s wife, fans have been eager to learn more about the roles that Theroux and Dafoe will be playing. We’ve known for a while that Dafoe will appear as a deceased B-list movie actor who has taken up law enforcement in the afterlife and today’s still of him catches him in interrogation action. Meanwhile, Theroux’s character will be Lydia’s new partner who can’t quite believe his eyes when he first spots Beetlejuice. Finally, Ortega’s Astrid will never not listen to her mother again after facing down the ghouls, spirits, and demons in her out-of-this-life adventure.

What Is 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' About?

It’s pretty safe to say that a lot of movies don’t need a sequel but Beetlejuice isn’t one of them. After waiting a lifetime for another film, Burton is finally delivering with this follow-up production. The trailers that have been released so far tease that the Deetz family is grieving following the death of Charles Deetz (Jeffrey Jones). After the funeral, which happens in the fictional yet iconic town of Winter River, Connecticut, the family goes back to the house where it all began more than 30 years ago. Despite being warned by her mother not to utter Beetlejuice’s name three times, Astrid can’t help but stir the pot, accidentally allowing all hell - and the juice - to break loose.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hits theaters on September 6. Check out the new images above.