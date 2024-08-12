The Big Picture New behind-the-scenes photos from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice reveal intriguing moments and a conversation between Jenna Ortega and director Tim Burton.

Questions remain about the sequel's details and homage to the original, hinting at a tribute-giving sequel.

The star-studded ensemble includes Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, and more, directed by Tim Burton.

New images from behind the scenes of the upcoming sequel to Beetlejuice have been released via Total Film, and showcase plenty of intriguing moments from the upcoming film, as well as an eye-opening backstage conversation between Jenna Ortega and director Tim Burton. As the gang gears up for a hotly-anticipated return, questions still remain as to the fine details of the project, and just how much homage will be paid to the original. Based on these images and other promotional material already released, it looks as if the Beetlejuice franchise is the next to join the list of tribute-giving sequels, with nods to the 1988 original aplenty.

With the September 6 theatrical release closer than ever, it is likely many more images of this nature will be released. This all comes following the release of a second official trailer three weeks ago, in which Ortega's mysterious addition to the cast finally came to light as the veil was pulled back on the details of her character. The trailer also showcased Burton's classic twisted, gothic brand of humor, with it looking like the veteran director hadn't missed a beat since the first outing.

What is 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' About?

Close

Following the major success of the original, a movie that has transcended its era and become an unquestionable classic of cinema, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will look to respect the time past as it follows on from its predecessor, with the Deetz family returning three generations later. An official synopsis for the movie reads:

"Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem."

A blend of old and new join this star-studded ensemble, led by the iconic Michael Keaton, who reprises his titular role. Alongside him are the aforementioned Ortega as Astrid, Oscar nominee Winona Ryder as Lydia, Catherine O'Hara as Delia, Monica Bellucci as Delores, Willem Dafoe as Wolf Jackson, Justin Theroux as Rory, as well as many others. The movie is once again directed by Burton, with writing credits going to the trio of Alfred Gough, Miles Millar, and Seth Grahame-Smith.

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice cast looks ready for action in new images from the sequel. You can order your tickets to the movie right now.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice This is a follow-up to the comedy Beetlejuice (1988), about a ghost who's recruited to help haunt a house. Release Date September 6, 2024 Director Tim Burton Cast Jenna Ortega , Michael Keaton , Winona Ryder , Monica Bellucci Main Genre Comedy Writers Seth Grahame-Smith , David Katzenberg , Michael McDowell , Mike Vukadinovich , Larry Wilson , Alfred Gough Studio Warner Bros. Expand

Get Tickets