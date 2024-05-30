The Big Picture Get ready for a wild ride with the iconic cast of Beetlejuice returning to haunt theaters this fall.

New posters reveal eerie and trippy visuals, setting the tone for the mayhem Beetlejuice will unleash.

Michael Keaton dives deep to bring a fresh take on the mischievous demon in this highly anticipated sequel.

It's showtime, mortals! Michael Keaton will reprise his fan-favorite ghost with the most, this fall as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 makes it way to the big screen. Fans got a taste of what’s in store with a previously released trailer and final new details about the film are trickling down. Empire Magazine released two new covers with the iconic cast and they are as weird as it can get.

The first poster sees the three generations of Deetz women, Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz, and new addition Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s daughter Astrid, sharing the cover with Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice. Looking at the cast, it feels like nothing has changed as they stand tall with an eerie look. Another poster sees Beetlejuice fittingly basking in the “psychedelic swirl of green-glowing ghoulishness.” Another image sees Beetlejuice smirking with Shrinker in the background, who knows what mayhem they've caused now. The images are as trippy as the movie is expected to be, setting a weird, eerie, haunted tone for the upcoming feature.

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Wasn't Easy For Michael Keaton

The movie follows the Deetz family, who have returned home to Winter River after an unexpected tragedy. Things take a turn when Lydia’s teenage daughter calls upon the iconic demon and unleashes a mysterious portal to the afterlife. As seen in trailers, Beetlejuice gleefully returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem and chaos.

While most details about the film are kept tightly under wraps, Keaton admitted in the accompanying interview that this time around the challenge for him was to go beyond the pop-culture image of the mischievous demon, “There’s been so much merchandising of it, I had to drop back to where it started,” he said, “I had to go, ‘What was my unusual imagination even thinking about when I was developing it in the first place?’ As opposed to seeing a coffee mug or a golf-club cover [adorned with Betelgeuse’s face].” And seems like the actor is happy with what he has done, as he reveals, “I absolutely love this thing. And I don’t [usually] talk like that. I unabashedly love this. It was not easy to pull off, and I think we did it in spades.”

The movie also cast Justin Theroux as Rory, Monica Bellucci as Beetlejuice’s wife Delores, Willem Dafoe as a ghost detective Wolf Jackson and Burn Gorman as a reverend in Winter River. Furthermore, Danny DeVito, Arthur Conti, and Filipe Cates have been cast in undisclosed roles. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice returns to haunt theatres on September 6. You can check out the new images above and learn more about the film in our handy guide here.