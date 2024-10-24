Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has been one of the biggest movies of the year; the legacy sequel has earned more than $435 million at the worldwide box office, over four times its reported budget of $100 million. The film recently crossed yet another major box office milestone, as it hit $150 million earlier this week from overseas earnings. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice also made headlines earlier this week when it passed Dune: Part Two to become Warner Bros' highest-grossing movie of the year at the domestic box office, earning $284 million to Dune: Part Two's $282 million. The Michael Keaton-led flick is also the fourth-highest-grossing movie of the year at the domestic box office and recently became the third-highest-grossing comedy of all-time, now needing less than $1 million to move past Home Alone (1990).

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is currently #121 on the all-time domestic box office rankings with its $285 million total, recently passing The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 and closing in on Monsters, INC., which it requires $5 million more to surpass. It is also securely in the top 50 for the all-time domestic box office numbers of live-action movies, currently sitting in the #49 spot. With Beetlejuice 2 falling outside 120 on the all-time domestic box office stars but inside the top 50 for live-action movies proves just how much power animation has in theaters. Even this year alone, two of the top three highest-grossing movies ever are animated flicks, with Inside Out 2 earning nearly $1.7 billion to see it in the top 10 for movies at the all-time box office.

Who Stars in ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’?

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice returned Michael Keaton to the titular role after more than 30 years away, and also saw Winona Ryder reprise her role as Lydia Deetz. Further building out the Deetz family are Catherine O'Hara and Jenna Ortega, who play Delia and Astrid Deetz, respectively. O'Hara will next star in The Last of Us Season 2 and Ortega will next be seen in Taika Waititi's Klara and the Sun, a sci-fi film starring Amy Adams. Also featured in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice are newcomers Danny DeVito and Willem Dafoe, who play the Janitor and Wolf Jackson, respectively. Beetlejuice 2 was written by Alfred Gough, Miles Millar, and Seth Grahame-Smith and directed by Tim Burton.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is still playing in select theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

FIND TICKETS