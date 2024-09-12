Despite being in theaters for just five days, the desperate, long-running desire for audiences to get their next fill of Beetlejuice action has seen the sequel dominate the box office, already accumulating $162 million worldwide. This is made from $126 million domestically and a further $36 million internationally, making for an opening run that has exceeded many people's expectations. There are a range of winners because of this, from executive producers to crew members, but one such winner has been one of the film's myriad of stars, Jenna Ortega, who plays Astrid. Thanks to the initial financial success of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Ortega's total box office haul as an actress now nears the $500 million mark, which is remarkably impressive for a performer who, at just 21 years old, has only a handful of movies under her belt.

Currently, Ortega's box office total sits at $487 million, with the rising star having two 2024 outings helping to edge that figure closer to its next milestone, with the other being Miller's Girl alongside Martin Freeman, although that film only made just over $1 million worldwide. In her short career to date, only three of Ortega's movies have made over $100 million, with Beetlejuice already almost the most popular of the trio. The other two are both from the same franchise, with 2022's Scream and 2023's Scream VI.

Jenna Ortega is Already a Horror Icon

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

When also considering the likes of the Netflix series Wednesday and the slasher flick X, it is clear that—thanks to an eerie gravity to her voice and a look ripped right from the gothic playbook - Ortega is making a name for herself as the current face of the horror genre. In fact, Ortega is set to star in another horror comedy currently in post-production, namely Alex Scharfman's Death of a Unicorn, alongside the likes of Will Poulter, Paul Rudd, and Richard E. Grant.

The movie, another in a long line of enticing A24 horror projects, sadly doesn't yet have a release date, although news is sure to arrive soon. A synopsis of the project reads, "Riley (Jenna Ortega) and Elliot (Paul Rudd) hit a unicorn with their car and bring it to the wilderness retreat of a mega-wealthy pharmaceutical CEO (Richard E Grant). Naturally, the mythical beast has restorative properties, raising the question of what to do with the body."

Jenna Ortega's box office total edges closer to the $500 million mark. You can catch her starring alongside the likes of Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice right now in theaters.

