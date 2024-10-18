When Beetlejuice first hit the screens in 1988, it blended the macabre and humor in a way that intrigued audiences through the ages. Now, with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Tim Burton brought back his signature Gothic visuals and quirky, offbeat characters with deep human emotions within. However, the film is not without its bizarre twists and turns — one of the biggest involving Jeremy, played by Arthur Conti. From the instance the audience is introduced to him, sitting up in that treehouse, there’s something that’s just… off. It’s as if the film is giving viewers a hint that there’s more to him than what meets the eye.

It’s easy to mistake him for yet another, layered, quirky character that fits right into the wild Beetlejuice universe. But anyone who’s seen a Tim Burton movie before knows that things are never that straightforward. He’s a master of hiding secrets in plain sight and creating an intense buildup to the revelation. So, it makes sense that Astrid and (Jenna Ortega) Jeremy’s first encounter isn’t just some meet-cute. Rather, it’s setting the stage for something dark and sinister. The filmmaker even throws in a reference to Fyodor Dostoevsky’s “Crime and Punishment,” a clue that Jeremy has some pretty “out there” ideas about ethics and morality. Even more so, as the film progresses, that unsettling feeling doesn’t go away and by the time the big twist is revealed, it’s shocking, but there’s this sense that it was meant to happen all along.

Jeremy’s Twisted Logic in ‘Beetlejuice 2’ Mirrors Themes From Crime and Punishment

First things first, when a guy casually drops that he has read “Crime and Punishment” more than once, that’s not just a fun fact, it can be a full-on red flag. Burton proves once again that no little detail is a coincidence seeing as Jeremy’s love for Dostoevsky’s classic novel isn’t just window dressing. It turns out that it’s an on-the-nose pointer to his dark and, dare we say, twisted mindset. The novel’s central character, Raskolnikov, is the kind of guy that nonchalantly justifies murder for the sake of a greater good, and Jeremy? Well, let’s just say, he’s done the same mental gymnastics, and has convinced himself that exchanging Astrid’s life for his own is technically not a bad decision.

At some point in the novel, Raskolnikov is wracked with guilt to the point that he seeks redemption. However, Jeremy must have skimmed through that part of the book since he remains unremorseful on his dark path. His selective admiration for the content of “Crime and Punishment” is a clear indication of his warped sense of morality, which is a precursor to his impending betrayal. He considers his life more important than Astrid’s — deadly dangerous reasoning, and unlike most onscreen villains, he’s not impulsive or out to seek revenge, rather he’s calculative and a strong believer in some twisted philosophy. By the time his plan comes to light, it’s clear that he’s latched onto this dark interpretation of the book.

Jeremy’s Betrayal Adds to the Overall Dark Humor of ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’

At face value, there’s probably nothing funny about a guy who casually schemes to trade a love interest's life for his own. But, in typical Beetlejuice style, the story plays off the darkness to keep the laughs rolling in. While his plan is as sinister and creepy as they come, somehow it still inspires some laughs down the line. First, it’s almost absurdly straightforward, and that absurdity is where the humor kicks in. However, the actual comedic kick lands during Jeremy’s last scene when the titular character Betelgeuse, makes fun of Jeremy’s obsession with Dostoevsky’s novel. Using his signature snark, he says, “I believe it was Dostoevsky who said… ‘Later, f***er!’” Besides deflating Jeremy’s drumroll moment, the whole thing reminded viewers that in Betelgeuse's world, even the darkest element can become a joke in a split second.

This kind of humor isn’t foreign to the Beetlejuice franchise, in fact, the first movie leaned into this with moments like the infamous dinner scene, where the dead possess the living and force them into an upbeat “Day-O” calypso performance. What could have simply been a pesky haunting was transformed into a hilarious spectacle. Jeremy’s betrayal follows suit, turning something generally upsetting into a moment of amusement. By injecting humor through Betelgeuse’s one-liners and the sheer absurdity of Jeremy’s over-complicated motives, the film keeps things light even as they get dicey.

