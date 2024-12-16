Two 2024 films that competed against each other at the box office are now in a battle on streaming – and the one on top at the box office is not holding its ground on streaming as well as you might think. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premiered on Max on December 6, and was followed by Joker: Folie à Deux just one week later on December 13. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice immediately jumped to the #1 spot on HBO’s streaming service, but Joker 2’s arrival on the platform claimed the top spot quickly, moving Michael Keaton’s legacy sequel down to #2. Given the box office saw Beetlejuice 2 become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year while Joker 2 flopped spectacularly, this is an outcome perhaps many people weren’t expecting.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice finished its theatrical run with $450 million globally; $294 million came from domestic earnings and $155 million from international markets. Things were much more grim for Joker: Folie à Deux, which grossed only $58 million domestically and $147 million internationally to bring its global total to just over $200 million. Joker 2 also came with a $250 million price tag, and considering the film needed around $450 million to break even, there’s no amount of streaming success that can make up for the burning hole it left in Warner Bros.' pocket. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was produced for only $100 million, but it still required around $250 million to break even, which it accomplished handily. Joker 2’s box office failure may be contributing to its streaming success, as many moviegoers waited to watch the film at home.

What Else Is Streaming on Max?

Falling behind both Joker: Folie à Deux and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on the Max streaming charts is Will Ferrell's Elf, the classic Christmas comedy that’s perfect for a jolt of holiday spirit. Also landing in the Max top 10 is another Christmas movie that couldn’t be more different from Elf: Krampus. The 2015 supernatural horror-comedy holiday flick starring Adam Scott and Toni Collette, is currently in the #5 spot on Max. The Goonies, which many people have been comparing to the latest Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew, is also in the Max top 10, along with Liam Neeson and Sam Worthington’s Clash of the Titans.

Both Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Joker 2 are now streaming on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates.

