To say that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice became one of the most anticipated films of 2024 would be a fairly significant understatement. While Tim Burton’s track record has been somewhat shaky within the decade thanks to disappointments like Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children and Dumbo, developing a continuation of one of his most famous films seemed like the right opportunity for him to reinvent his career. Perhaps even more exciting was the return of Michael Keaton to one of his most famous roles. While Keaton has earned immense praise in recent years for his more dramatic work in Birdman (or the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) and Spotlight, the role of Betelgeuse is the one he will always be most closely associated with. Keaton and Burton seemed energized to be working together once more, but the real scene stealer of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is Justin Theroux.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is packed with familiar faces from the first film, so the notion of Theroux’s involvement may have been easier to overlook. That being said, Theroux has proven to be one of the most underrated actors of his generation thanks to his emotionally devastating performance in Damon Lindelof’s brilliant HBO show The Leftovers, as well as his interesting new take on one of Harrison Ford’s most famous roles in the Apple TV+ reimagining of The Mosquito Coast. Theroux became the perfect villain for the sequel because he comes to represent the antithesis of everything that Betelgeuse himself stands for.

Who Does Justin Theroux Play in Tim Burton's 'Beetlejuice' Sequel?

Set over three decades since the end of the first film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice reveals that Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) has come to use her powers of seeing the undead to create a popular television show that delves into the supernatural. Theroux co-stars as Lydia’s shady producer Rory, who has also started to fall in love with her. While Roy has no affection for Lydia’s mother Delia (Catherine O’Hara) or her daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega), he is intent on completing the marriage ceremony by the time that Halloween night wraps up. The only issue is that Lydia is somewhat distracted by the return of Betelgeuse, who is on the run from his malicious ex-wife Delores (Monica Belluci). Betelgeuse sees a new opportunity to marry Lydia, which means cutting Roy out of the picture entirely.

One of the strongest recurring themes throughout all of Burton’s films has been the notion of outsiders and those deemed “freaks” banding together when they are faced with opposition. Although the first Beetlejuice ended with Lydia coming to accept her knowledge of the supernatural, Rory feigns legitimate compassion in an attempt to earn monetary gains. It’s evident that he does not believe in the wondrous stories about her childhood that Lydia discusses, and seeks to take advantage of what he perceives as mental instability. Rory even puts Lydia in an awkward position where it would be too awkward to turn down his marriage proposal; his malicious attitude makes it even more difficult for Lydia to form a connection with Astrid, as the two have become resistant to one another for years.

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Has the Perfect Set of Villains

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice effectively uses two villains that threaten the heroes in very different ways. While Delores is a force of supernatural menace who could plunge Betelgeuse’s world into darkness, Rory represents a return to normality that would deny Lydia the opportunity to share her experiences with Astrid. It’s evident that their inability to discuss the events of the first film has made Astrid’s relationship with Lydia more dysfunctional, as the death of her father has caused the two to drift further apart. Rory at times tries to position himself as a potential paternal figure who could give Astrid the advice that she needs as she comes of age, but it becomes clear that he has no moral background. In addition to aiding and abetting Lydia’s addiction to prescription pills, Rory flees and looks after himself whenever any sign of danger makes an appearance.

Some of Rory’s revelations after Betelgeuse uses a truth serum on him are rather disturbing; it's revealed that he faked a family tragedy in order to attend survivor's meetings where he could prey upon “weak women” and take advantage of them. While this depiction of toxic masculinity at its most banal is fairly dark for a film that is ostensibly aimed at a family audience, Theroux is able to give a gleefully over-the-top performance that reflects the sequel’s more comedic intentions. Rory’s selfishness is heightened to an extreme that feels just as unbelievable as any of the fantasy elements of the film.

Rory’s role in the story pays off very well because he gets what’s coming to him in a particularly satisfying ending. After being forced to admit his malicious streak to Lydia, Rory is brought down by the sort of “supernatural” forces that he had denied existing in the first place. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice does have some scary moments, but it is ultimately an empowering story about three generations of women who find their inner hero. Seeing Lydia, Astrid, and even Delia united in calling out Rory’s prejudice makes for one of the film’s most satisfying moments.

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Is a Strong Legacy Sequel

There has been no shortage of legacy sequels to beloved classics from the 1980s made in recent years, but Beetlejuice Beetlejuice stands out by pushing the story forward and ignoring any obvious nostalgic winks. It would have been very easy for Burton to just supply another round of cameos from the first film’s stars and constantly reference iconic moments; however, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is more interested in expanding the world, and getting into how the undead interact with their former lives. While Theroux’s character was an original one created exclusively for the sequel, he represents an interesting perspective in the Beetlejuice universe that feels like he could have been there from the beginning.

