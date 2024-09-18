Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was all about playing catch up with the characters that we first fell in love with in Tim Burton’s 1988 film, Beetlejuice. For the most part, the film focuses on three generations of Deetz women, two of whom, Delia (Catherine O’Hara) and Lydia (Winona Ryder), we met in the original, and the third, Astrid (Jenna Ortega), made her grand debut in the sequel. There were also plenty of other new faces, including Lydia’s toxic fiancée, Rory (Justin Theroux), and Beetlejuice’s soul-sucking (literally) ex-wife, Delores (Monica Bellucci). From the very moment audiences learned that the second film would introduce Lydia’s daughter, fans speculated about who her father was. Missing from the promotional material, movie attendees came to find out that Lydia had married a man named Richard (Santiago Cabrera), with whom she had Astrid and then had separated from before he met his end.

Although the creative team kept the surroundings of his death largely up in the air, we know that Richard died on a trip to the Amazon while fighting for climate justice. We also learn that, following his boating accident, his body was never found. And, when we see him in the afterlife, he’s become the big meal for a school of fish that have lodged themselves in his body. For eagle-eyed viewers like Collider’s Maggie Lovitt, there was also another possible clue found in the job that Richard was assigned in the afterlife. In the original movie, it’s revealed that those who commit suicide become civil servants after they pass over. When Astrid first locked eyes with her dad, he was working in immigration, so, does this mean that there are more layers to Richard’s death than what was spoken?

Collider’s Steve Weintraub brought Lovitt’s question to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice scribe, Al Gough, during a recent conversation, allowing the writer to set the story straight. Weighing in on the fate of Lydia’s ex-husband, Gough said:

“It's very interesting, because that is something that, to be honest, I kind of remembered from the first. I'd say, I didn't remember it. When I saw the movie again, I was like, ‘Oh, that's aligned’, and then when you looked at all the people... And I think we wanted to intentionally keep that vague. It could have been an accident, it could have been something else. And we intentionally didn't lean into that.”

The Death of Richard Both Broke and Fixed Lydia and Astrid’s Relationship

When we first meet Astrid at the beginning of the film, she’s estranged from her mother and disgusted with the person that she believes her to be. While we know Lydia and Richard had been, at the very least, separated at the time of the latter’s tragic accident, it’s clear that Astrid is still hurting from her parents’ broken relationship. Reaching out to her mother for a shoulder to cry on, Astrid’s negative feelings are only compounded when Lydia pulls away every time Richard’s name is brought up. But, when the pair run into him while in the afterlife, Lydia and Astrid are saved by Richard in both a physical and metaphorical sense. Sure, he saves them from a sandworm, but he also reinvigorates their bond and pushes them to mend the damage in their tumultuous relationship.

