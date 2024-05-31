The Big Picture Beetlejuice Beetlejuice brings back Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz.

The new film sees Lydia facing Betelgeuse again, played by Michael Keaton, as chaos ensues in Winter River.

Tim Burton directs the long-awaited follow-up with a screenplay by Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, set for release on September 6 by Warner Bros.

Get ready to say his name three times again, as Warner Bros.' long-awaited Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is nearly ready to be unveiled. Ahead of the sequel to the classic 1988 film Beetlejuice being released this fall, Empire Magazine has published a new interview with returning star Winona Ryder, in which she discusses changes to her character Lydia Deetz in the 35 years since the original film was released.

In the first film, Lydia is depicted as the stereotypical gothic teenager, and while her outfit may be the same nearly four decades later, her character has been updated to a certain extent. Now with a daughter of her own, Astrid (Jenna Ortega), Lydia has been brought into the modern age, but is the same in her core. "I went through so many stages of, 'Who is she now?', but I always wanted to have it be Lydia. She can’t lose who she was," Ryder said. "She can’t be the same person, she can’t be just completely deadpan, she has to have evolved, but she also has to have kept that thing she had when we first met her. So that was the big challenge for me." Ryder also said that she wanted to bring some of her own life into the character, and also spoke about her affinity for the Beetlejuice franchise:

"It's just one of the most special experiences that I've ever had. The fact that we're coming back to it, it's… it's beyond. I don't know if I’ve ever felt this way. This is a first for me. I've never revisited a character, ever."

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Will See Lydia Battle the Poltergeist Again

Close

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will see Lydia and the rest of the Deetz family return home to the town of Winter River after the death of Lydia's father. While there, Astrid accidentally discovers a model of the town that unleashes the chaotic poltergeist Betelgeuse, played once again by Michael Keaton. Betelgeuse, banished to the afterlife's waiting room at the end of the first film after a devious plot to marry Lydia, prepares to wreck havoc on the Deetzes again. Also returning to the franchise is Catherine O'Hara, reprising her role as Lydia's mother Deelia. New cast members include Monica Belluci as Betelgeuse's ex-wife; Willem Dafoe as a ghost; Danny DeVito, Justin Theroux, and Burn Gorman.

Tim Burton is back in the director's seat for the long-awaited followup. He helmed the film from a screenplay by Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, the creators of Ortega's smash-hit Netflix series Wednesday, which Burton executive produced. Burton also produces Beetlejuice Beetlejuice for his Tim Burton Productions banner alongside Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment, Tommy Harper, and Marc Toberoff.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released by Warner Bros. on Sept. 6. Collider's guide to the film can be found here.