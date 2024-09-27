Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has had plenty of success financially since it debuted less than a month ago. Throughout the month of September, the movie has consistently remained glued to the top of the daily rankings, with a worldwide total haul that now reaches an impressive $337 million. Because of this, the sequel's eye-catching list of top talent has broken new ground individually, with the likes of Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder reaching new Box Office heights, as well as director Tim Burton jumping to ninth on the list of the highest-grossing filmmakers of all time. Now, it's the movie's titular star's turn to break a new personal record, with Michael Keaton officially surpassing the $7 billion mark in worldwide Box Office revenue.

Already, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is one of Keaton's most successful ventures in recent memory, with the last film to currently surpass its total being 2017's Dumbo. Only five other movies manage to beat Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's current haul in Keaton's entire career, headlined by two billion dollar Box Office behemoths in 2010's Toy Story 3 and 2015's Minions. Keaton's total will continue to rise in 2024 as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice keeps gathering speed, as well as the upcoming cinematic release of Goodrich in October, a comedy-drama starring the former Batman.

Returning to the Character After All These Years Was a Tough Task For Keaton

Image via Warner Bros.

It's hard for any actor to find the spark that once lit a character, especially one to have become as beloved as Beetlejuice. For Keaton, that spark was lit over 35 years ago, making this challenge much trickier than it may first seem. Having to accurately reprise such an enigmatic role as well as adapt it for a 2024 audience is no mean feat, with Keaton even feeling as if he didn't know what to do when it finally came to those first days of filming. Speaking in an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Keaton spoke about the challenges leading into this reprisal, saying:

"With filmmaking, you’ve got to keep up a level of energy and pace and focus, and I didn't know what the vibe was gonna be or the process was gonna be. We shot in this little studio down at Culver City, a cool, legendary kind of place. I think they made some silent movies on some of these stages. But when I went over there, you don't know how it's gonna work or what the pace of things is gonna be. I didn't know. So, I just went in saying, “Well, I'm just gonna do what we did the first time as close as I can.” Tim had already seen it; it was just totally clear in his head."

Michael Keaton's Box Office total has now surpassed the $7 billion mark. You can catch his latest hit, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, in theaters right now.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice 7 10 The long-awaited sequel sees the mischievous ghost Beetlejuice return to cause mayhem in the living world. After being accidentally summoned by a new family, Beetlejuice must navigate the chaos of modern life and contend with the afterlife’s consequences, leading to uproarious and spooky adventures. Release Date September 6, 2024 Director Tim Burton Runtime 104 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Alfred Gough , Miles Millar , Mike Vukadinovich , Seth Grahame-Smith , Michael McDowell , Larry Wilson Studio(s) KatzSmith Productions , Tim Burton Productions , Warner Bros. Pictures , Plan B Entertainment Expand

