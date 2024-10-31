The almost two-month-long stay in theaters for the long-awaited Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has been nothing short of a remarkable success, with the Tim Burton-helmed sequel flying past milestones like they are stops on the journey of the Soul Train. From becoming one of the year's biggest hits to one of production company Warner Bros.'s highest earners ever, there's not much more for the Ghost with the most to achieve. The movie has also been an unquestionable triumph for the individual careers of those in the ensemble, with the likes of Jenna Ortega and Catherine O'Hara propelling their Box Office haul to new heights.

Now, the bio-exorcist himself, Michael Keaton, has reached a brand-new milestone thanks to the movie's sustained ticket sales, with the actor hitting the $3.4 billion mark in domestic sales across his career. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is now also one of the actor's highest earners, alongside the likes of Toy Story 3, Minions, and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Stays True to the Look of the Original

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

There were many fears heading into the Beetlejuice sequel that the advancements in film technology would encourage Burton to evolve his style into the modern day. With CGI the go-to for most projects today, the practical effects that made the first Beetlejuice stand out would likely be sidelined. Alas, this did not happen, with Burton and co wisely choosing to keep the practical style of the original to try and recreate some of the offbeat magic that propelled it into cult classic status. This choice faithfully pays off, with many praising the movie's look as being both a doting homage and a genuine visual treat. One such critic to discuss this was Collider's Martin Tsai, who said in his review:

"While the original Beetlejuice featured its share of special effects, they were achieved without the use of CGI, which was not widely adopted by filmmakers until 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Discerning viewers may spot the stop-motion animation and blue screen. For the sequel, Burton has actually dug into his old bag of tricks. CGI use here has been minimal and the film hews closely to the aesthetics of the predecessor. The visuals have definitely gotten an upgrade from the ’80s MTV look, yet somehow remain consistent. It would be absolutely seamless watching both films back to back. If anything, Burton has gone for even more retro. In a flashback of the history of Delores and Betelgeuse, the filmmaker has opted for black-and-white giallo style, complete with Italian voiceover narration. One thing that’s noticeably dialed down is Betelgeuse’s inappropriate behavior. Indeed, some stuff he said in 1988 is now considered sexual harassment. That’s certainly a change for the better, but perhaps a clever mea culpa would have been preferable to an erasure."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has helped Michael Keaton's career domestic Box Office total reach the $3.4 billion mark. You can catch the film in theaters now.

7 10 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: The sequel to the cult classic brings back the infamous ghost Beetlejuice, who is unleashed upon a modern family, setting off a chain of hilarious and supernatural events. As mischief ensues, both the living and the deceased must deal with the resulting chaos, blending comedic antics with ghostly intrigue. Release Date September 6, 2024 Director Tim Burton Runtime 104 Minutes Main Genre Comedy

Get Tickets