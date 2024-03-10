The Big Picture Michael Keaton is returning as Betelgeuse in the long-awaited sequel to Beetlejuice, describing it as visually exciting and emotionally engaging.

Keaton found returning to the beloved role intimidating but ultimately rewarding, comparing the original film to a piece of art to be put in a museum.

The sequel will feature returning cast members and newcomers, with a plot that is currently a mystery but known to be a direct continuation of the original film.

Michael Keaton is returning to another of his most famous roles in this year's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton's Beetlejuice, from 1988. Keaton played the role of Betelgeuse, a mischievous and devious ghost from the Netherworld, who ends up part of a tormented family in the horror-comedy and 36 years on, reprises the role in a movie which he has already been won over by, as he explained to SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show.

"I've seen it now. I'm going to see it again after a couple of little tweaks in the editing room, and I confidently say this thing is great," Keaton gushed. "The other one was so fun and exciting visually, it's all that but really beautiful and interestingly emotional here and there. I wasn't ready for that. It's great."

Keaton did confess that returning to such a beloved role did cause him a spot of trepidation, given what the original meant, not just to him, but to millions of fans around the world. After finally agreeing to reprise his role in the movie, he went and revisited the 1988 film, and found himself overwhelmed by it, in the best sense possible, describing it as "art".

"It's like a piece of art, you know what I mean? It's almost like you want to take it and put it in a museum. There's just nothing like it. To do it again was a little, I guess intimidating, and I was nervous about it. I'd probably only really seen it from the beginning once or twice maybe. So I hadn't seen it for a long, long, long time so I did go back and look at it again."

What's 'Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice' About?

Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, and Winona Ryder, will be reprising their roles in the sequel while newcomers Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci, Justin Theroux, and Willem Dafoe will join the cast. Ortega is playing the daughter of Ryder's Lydia Deetz, while Dafoe confirmed last year that he would be taking on the role of a B-movie action star who, after he dies, becomes a law enforcement officer, or some sort of ghost detective. Full details about the sequel's plot are hard to come by at this moment in time but we do know is that it's a direct sequel.

Beetlejuice is available to stream now on Max. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is currently scheduled to hit theaters on September 6, 2024.