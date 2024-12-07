2024 was another stand out year for horror. With both new haunts and frightening franchise returns scaring up movie theaters, there was something for every kind of sub-genre fan to scream about. In terms of horror comedy, there was no film as beloved as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The long awaited Tim Burton sequel starring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder was a smash hit at the box office when it was released this past September. There was a major marketing push leading up to the film as well, which included new apparel collections, Funko Pops and action figures. Despite Beetlejuice Beetlejuice making its streaming debut this weekend, the Neitherworld party isn't stopping anytime soon, as McFarlane Toys has just unveiled their latest piece based on the ghoulishly fun franchise.

A part of McFarlane's revived Movie Maniacs line, their new posed figure four-pack is based on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The figures included are Keaton's Beetlejuice in his iconic maroon wedding tuxedo, Jenna Ortega’s Astrid in her morbid Marie Curie Halloween costume, Bob the Shrinker, and Baby Beetlejuice. These figures are housed on a display base featuring the sequel’s logo, and it’s inspired by the sandy surface of Jupiter's moons. One of the spooky sandworms is even along for the ride.

This set now joins other horror characters like Pennywise from IT and Red Miller from Mandy in their Movie Maniacs collection. McFarlane was one of the many companies that released new figures to build hype for the movie. Astrid's Movie Maniacs figure will also be available separately from the main set. It’s exciting to see, now that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is out, characters besides the title Bio-Exorcist are getting some love. This upcoming four-pack will go up for pre-order on Friday, December 13, aka Friday the 13th, at select retailers.

What's ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ About?

Taking place over three decades after the first nightmare, Lydia Deetz (Ryder) and her family have returned to her childhood home after her father died in a tragic accident. The reunion includes her eccentric step-mother Delia (Catherine O’Hara), her needy boyfriend Rory (Justin Theroux), and her rebellious daughter Astrid (Ortega). While this is a trying time for the Deetz clan, the former “Ghost House” rests for no one. When Astrid finds her way tangled in the Neitherworld, Lydia needs Beetlejuice’s (Keaton) help to save her. However, our favorite Bio-Exorcist has problems of his own. This includes being hunted by both his ex-wife Dolores (Monica Bellucci) and the Neitherworld police department led by Wolf Jackson (Willem Dafoe).

Even though Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is bigger in almost every way, the sequel retains the practical magic and heart of the original classic. In many ways, it felt like a natural continuation of what was set up in the first misadventure with added mother-daughter themes keeping the story emotionally grounded. Most moviegoers agreed as the film currently holds a certified fresh 76% critic and 79% audience ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. That led the film to take over the box office, making over $450 million worldwide.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is currently streaming on Max. The trailer for the sequel can be viewed below. You can also view McFarlane Toys' vast catalog of figures on their website.

