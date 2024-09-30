Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has been soul-sucking up the box office to such a rapturous degree that it makes you wish this was Tim Burton's highest-grossing film. Currently resting at over $340 million and counting, it's a rousing success for all involved, from Burton to Michael Keaton to Warner Bros., most of all. Having seemingly gambled on a legacy sequel at a time when such films are no longer safe bets (looking at you, Indiana Jones), Warner Bros. has been disclosing just how many hoops and ladders they had to deal with to get the film off the ground. Most notably, somebody high up at Warner Bros. has disclosed how the key factor that led to the sequel was the relatively complicated matter of lowering the film's budget.

Tim Burton Had To Lower 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's Budget To Get a Theatrical Release

The person who spilled the beans on the process was Pamela Abdy, co-chair of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, who sat down with the New York Times to share how close the film came to not existing at all. She claimed that the film's original budget was $147 million, but Warner Bros. found that far too rich for their blood. They insisted that if Burton kept that budget, then they'd basically dump the film onto Max and leave it at that. But Abdy said that "was never going to work for Tim," as he's a "visionary artist whose films demand to be seen on a big screen." So she and fellow co-chair Mike De Luca had to scramble to get the budget down to $100 million, by any means necessary.

Tim Burton's Agent Made the Impossible Possible

The actual MVP of this process was Burton's agent, Mike Simpson, who spent two straight months keeping the film on life support before it had even taken a breath. Through much cajoling and (probably) begging, he essentially asked "talent and most producers to reduce their upfront payments, in exchange for a bigger piece of the back end." This, combined with tax incentive loopholes and "cost cuts related to shooting" were what pushed the budget down to that magical $100 million barrier. De Luca put a bow on the saga by painting a picture of Warner Bros. employees "dancing in the hallways" with big smiles, as "there is really nothing better for morale than a hit."

There's Too Much Money Irresponsibly Spent on Modern Hollywood Movies

More importantly, this still paints a bleak portrait of how the Hollywood system incentivizes and normalizes insanely high salaries for the top level artists involved in getting a film made. The idea that most of what it took to drain nearly $50 million out of a budget was just salaries is patently absurd, and one of the many indicators of the larger problems with the current stage of Hollywood. We love to focus on how high the budget is on projects that disappoint or bomb, but more attention should be paid to how said money is actually used by the individual production.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was a film that ultimately figured out its priorities, knew how to put the money it had on the screen, and did something that clearly resonated with audiences and made them feel appreciated and respected. Given that the gamble paid off, it could stand as a reminder of the sound advice that Cord Jefferson gave in his Oscar acceptance speech for writing American Fiction: maybe if studios figured out how to spend less money on their films, they actually might make more money.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is in theaters now.

