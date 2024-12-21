It’s thanks to Tim Burton’s supernatural comedy that a few calypso songs by famous actor/singer/activist Harry Belafonte have become popular on Halloween playlists. “Day-O” and “Jump in the Line” will get everyone dancing like they are haunted by the Maitlands. Then, thirty-plus years after Beetlejuice, a legacy sequel was made. Could it equally match the first movie’s bizarre musical numbers? It’s now streaming, where you see Beetlejuice Beetlejuice does just that with a gross and funny musical spectacle that could rival the dinner party with creepy shrimp dishes and a possessed Catherine O’Hara.

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Hints at the Finale’s Song in the Opening

During the original Beetlejuice, as the opening logos appear, a snippet of “Day-O” is heard before it transitions fully into Danny Elfman’s dark carnivalesque main theme. It’s a creative way to blend the opposing tones of Belafonte’s Jamaican folk song with Elfman’s score, as well as helping to not make the song jarring when it plays during the dinner party. The singing does come out of nowhere, but it's been teased in the opening and again when the Maitlands play Belafonte in the attic. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice does something similar in the opening logos for a nice callback.

Donna Summer’s cover of “MacArthur Park” gets remixed with Elfman’s revamped score. Although Summer's version isn't the one used in the finale, her 1978 disco hit lays the groundwork for audiences to anticipate one of the big influences on this sequel. Tim Burton puts in a lot of love for the 1970s, from music selection to horror films by Italian filmmaker Mario Bava. That strange melody in the ending dream sequence? That’s also from the decade: Pino Donaggio’s score for Carrie. As the movie goes on, there are other needle drops, like with the intro for Delores (Monica Bellucci) set to the Bee Gees play or the crowd boarding the Soul Train, but the church finale is where "MacArthur Park" returns, accompanied by visuals and performances that are unforgettable.

Betelgeuse Goes Over-The-Top in Serenading Lydia

“Honey, I got one more surprise and this one’s from the heart!” While the choreography under Betelgeuse’s possession may not be as infectious as the “Day-O” scene, there is plenty to love over what goes down. Much of the cast gets involved, turning the Winter River chapel into a wedding ceremony that could only exist in the Beetlejuice universe. Fog drifts across the chapel floor, the blue lighting that covers the space, and the ghoul band keeps playing like they are getting paid. The centerpiece to all of this is a rotting, six-tiered cake that towers over everyone. Even when the green icing begins melting over the sides, it’s not as hideous of a sight as seeing Betelgeuse’s eyes bulging out when he looks into the sun. There is little time spent on Catherine O’Hara’s physical comedy — Father Damien (Burn Gorman) and his quivering mouth deserve a special mention — but it’s Michael Keaton’s time to shine, who, notably, didn’t even lip-sync in the first movie.

The floating heads that appear when Betelgeuse sings about his past loves include a non-human face after Delores and Lydia. Editor Jay Prychidny said in an interview with BorisFX, “One of the major loves of Tim’s life is his dog, so we did add that to kind of just punch it up and make a little gag there so hopefully people don’t get too bored.” The cute dog is a random head that appears without context, adding to the scene's overall absurdity. Throughout it all, Winona Ryder’s face is hilarious in conveying the shock and discomfort that her groom is oblivious to. Right as you think the sequence is winding down, it continues. Donna Summer’s “MacArthur Park” isn’t the song Betelgeuse sings, even though it’s in the movie’s intro, but this proves to be a smart choice.

The ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Musical Number Is Just as Weird as "Day-O"

The song, first sung in 1968 by actor