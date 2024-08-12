The Big Picture Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the much-anticipated sequel, promises a visual feast with practical effects and a stronger story.

Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder return in this Tim Burton classic, with new cast members adding to the phantasmagoria.

Fans can expect a wild ride with unexpected twists and unhinged creativity, as the movie is set to haunt theaters on September 6.

Tim Burton’s upcoming feature Beetlejuice Beetlejuice featuring the Ghost with the Most is undeniably among this spooky season’s biggest releases. It brings back Michael Keaton in the titular role along with three generations of the Deetz family, and a hell lot of practical effects. The horror comedy is going to be a visual feast for fans of the original feature as well as a new generation. While we know a few major plot details for the upcoming sequel, in a recent interview with Total Films, Keaton teased how it compares to the original 1988 film.

In the upcoming sequel, an unexpected tragedy brings three generations of the Deetz family back to their home. Things take a turn when Lydia's rebellious teenage daughter discovers a mysterious portal to the afterlife and the mischievous demon gleefully returns. Per Keaton, the new film has "a stronger story" compared to the original. He also reveals "there's more of a connection for the audience in terms of the other characters.” Adding, "There's things in here that I wasn't ready for, that are beyond delightful. Instead of saying, 'I can't wait until this thing shows up,' or, 'I just want this thing called Beetlejuice to go nuts.'"

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Is Tim Burton’s Imagination Running Wild

Close

The original film is deemed a classic for its performances, Burton’s vision, and its hilarious story. It was a critical and commercial success, garnering many accolades including an Oscar for Best Makeup. Winona Ryder, who reprises her role as Lydia, is very confident of the upcoming film’s reception, "I literally think every generation can find something in it that they'll really appreciate." Justin Theroux, who plays Lydia’s fiancé Rory, adds, "This movie takes some very big swings," He further compares the movie to Willy Wonka’s psychedelic boat ride in the 1971 film. He said:

"There's the phantasmagoria and it feels slightly out of control and unhinged. It has that vibe to it. It's clear this movie was not made by taking polls from audiences, and studio notes, and executives going, 'Well, what's the most satisfying act three?' This is 100% like someone opening the front of Tim Burton's head, and letting it dump out onto the screen. It's a fabulous ride for exactly that reason."

The movie is written by Burton’s Wednesday collaborators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. It also cast Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz, Jenna Ortega as Delia’s granddaughter Astrid, Monica Bellucci as Delores, Willem Dafoe as Wolf Jackson, and Burn Gorman.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to haunt theatres starting September 6. Grab your tickets below.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice This is a follow-up to the comedy Beetlejuice (1988), about a ghost who's recruited to help haunt a house. Release Date September 6, 2024 Director Tim Burton Cast Jenna Ortega , Michael Keaton , Winona Ryder , Monica Bellucci Main Genre Comedy Writers Seth Grahame-Smith , David Katzenberg , Michael McDowell , Mike Vukadinovich , Larry Wilson , Alfred Gough Studio Warner Bros. Expand

Get Tickets