The haunting collection includes containers shaped like Handbook For the Recently Deceased, Beetlejuice's Tombstone, and Sandworm Beetlejuice.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, releasing on September 6, follows Lydia Deetz and Beetlejuice's unlikely team-up to save her daughter.

Horror fans are just a month away from the return of Michael Keaton's Beetlejuice in the appropriately titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The Tim Burton sequel to the director’s 1988 cult classic horror comedy has had a killer marketing campaign this far tapping into the gothic 80s nostalgia with The Bee Gees and Air Supply counting down to the famed Bio-Exorcist’s resurrection. There has also been a ton of merchandise tied to the sequel, including new action figures, apparel collections, and Funko Pops. Now, the Netherworld has entered the 2024 Popcorn Bucket Wars with new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice popcorn buckets from Regal Cinemas.

There are three buckets in this haunting collection. First up is the Handbook For the Recently Deceased container which looks exactly like the iconic handbook from the first film. It even opens like a book too, with a buttery gold interior. In the franchise, this is essentially a manual for the “recently deceased” to get them adjusted to their new undead reality. The next bucket is of Beetlejuice’s Tombstone with the popcorn being held in the back behind the Ghost With the Most’s three demonic skeletons.

The last container in this set is Beetlejuice in his creepy sandworm form. He's wrapped around the bucket like he's squeezing the life out of the popcorn. There's a lot of great detail in all these themed buckets, but the other deadly worm coming out of the Beetlejuice sandworm’s mouth makes this particular design that much more detailed. It will most likely bring back traumatic flashbacks for moviegoers who bought the Dune: Part Two sandworm popcorn buckets. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice now joins Alien Romulus, Deadpool & Wolverine, Despicable Me 4, and Dune in elevating the popcorn-consuming experience.

What Is ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' About?

Taking place over three decades after the original, Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) has returned to her childhood home after tragedy strikes. She brings her daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega) along for the ride. However, when Astrid accidentally gets sucked into the Netherworld, Lydia has no choice but to seek Beetlejuice’s help. This Bio-Exorcist is still lovesick for her after Lydia stood him up at the altar. However, patience looks to have served Beetlejuice well as he finally has his shot at marrying Lydia. It's a gothic team-up for the horror ages as Beetlejuice and Lydia reluctantly try to track down Astrid before it's too late. Alongside Keaton, Ryder, and Ortega, the ensemble cast also includes Catherine O’Hara, Monica Bellucci, Justin Theroux, Willem Dafoe, and Burn Gorman.

When Does ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Release?

​​​​​​​Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released only in theaters on September 6, 2024. You can also stream the original Beetlejuice on Max. The Regal popcorn bucket collection will be in a theater near you soon when you say his dreaded name three times. Check out the trailer above.

