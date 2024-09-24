Strange deserts and popcorn buckets. What do these have in common? A few months after Dune: Part Two went on to become one of 2024's top blockbusters, there is a reference to it that moviegoers will spot in the middle of the ghoulish, wacky chaos in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. It's not a glaring, over-the-top crossover moment where Timothée Chalamet shows up for a cameo — it's with the Sandworms that should be left undisturbed in either universe. The creature in Dune consumes spice refineries and Harkonnen soldiers; another version of the creature in Beetlejuice attacks spirits, along with unlucky mortals. Better yet, the connections go beyond the one scene in Tim Burton’s legacy sequel, thanks to themed popcorn buckets (a recent comment by one of its lead actresses) and because this was inadvertently put into place back in the 1988 classic.

There Are Nods to 'Dune' in the Original 'Beetlejuice'

The desert planet of Arrakis is home to Shai-Hulud, ancient Sandworms in Dune that roam under the land. Anyone who mindlessly walks onto the sand will attract these monsters, so the indigenous people, the Fremen, respect the colossal creatures and have learned to survive the environment with an arrhythmic sandwalk. A similar landscape is home to the Sandworms in the first Beetlejuice. Spirits are suddenly transported onto a desert-like terrain referred to as Saturn, representing a limbo for characters who step outside the borders of the afterlife. The creature designs may be different for the two species, but they do share a common trait.

In Denis Villeneuve’s recent two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel, the Sandworms resemble the mythic Mongolian death worm, with a worm-like body and a gaping mouth of teeth. The Sandworm in Beetlejuice is unmistakably Burton-esque with a mix of the whimsy and macabre found in the nesting doll's head and striped serpent body. They look nothing like each other, except they are both alerted when characters step onto their sand. The Maitlands find this out by accident, and when Barbara (Geena Davis) tames the Sandworm at the end of Beetlejuice, it’s a wormride the Fremen might be pleased with. The 2024 sequel then brings stronger links, with two found off-screen.

How Is 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Connected to 'Dune: Part Two'?

A few months after the infamous popcorn bucket for Dune: Part Two took the world by storm, there is another Sandworm-themed novelty item for the theatrical release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. This time, moviegoers have a less provocative design when they watch Tim Burton’s sequel, compared to reaching a hand into Shai-Hulud’s bristle-like teeth to reach whatever snack lies inside. While the Sandworms are the biggest connection between Dune and Beetlejuice (and will likely continue to be) Jenna Ortega has revealed another. It’s hard to imagine Zendaya not in the role of Chani, but Ortega recently talked about how she was part of the secret auditions for Dune back in 2015 and believes it was for that part. Other than these off-screen connections, on-screen in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, eagle-eyed viewers will spot a visual nod.

After Astrid (Ortega) is almost lost in the afterlife, her mother Lydia (Winona Ryder) crosses over to find her, but their return to the world of the living isn't simple. They attempt to escape through an exit door, which plops them down onto the desert planet, now referred to as one of Saturn’s moons. No surprise, their presence immediately attracts the land’s monstrous residents, and the yellow sand beneath Astrid and Lydia’s feet begins to vibrate, like the visual in Dune that warns the characters about the emerging Sandworm. The mother and daughter sprint for safety and are rescued at the last minute. Even though Burton or the screenwriters Alfred Gough and Miles Millar haven’t confirmed it, it does feel like this reference was made on purpose.

That vibrating sand imagery is a new addition that wasn’t seen back in the 1988 classic when the Maitlands dropped onto the strange desert. Flashforward to 2024, when Dune: Part Two became one of the year’s top blockbusters, surpassing $700 million at the global box office, here comes another Warner Bros. hit. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has rather surprising connections to that sci-fi epic, namely with those gargantuan creatures, but box office success is another. Only in its second week, the Beetlejuice sequel has grossed over $250 million, slowly but steadily climbing toward $300 million, a Sandworm-size milestone. Should any of the Fremen somehow wander onto Saturn’s moon, they might know how to tame those creatures better than any of the afterlife’s spirits.

