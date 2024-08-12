The Big Picture Be prepared for chaos and mayhem as Michael Keaton's Beetlejuice returns to haunt the Deetz family in the upcoming spooky season.

Newcomer Jenna Ortega plays a pivotal role as a relatable teenager in the horror sequel, offering fresh dynamics to the mix.

The star-studded ensemble cast, including Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara, promises an exciting and hilarious continuation of the Beetlejuice saga.

Michael Keaton’s ghost with the most is set to return soon to spread his brand of chaos and mayhem in the Deetz family home. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is unarguably one of the biggest releases of the approaching spooky season and has all eyes on it. Along with returning actors like Keaton and Winona Ryder, the movie also cast new faces like Jenna Ortega as Astrid, who’ll play a pivotal part in the horror sequel. She feels like a teenager in her emo phase, which is very relatable for some audience members, a new clip perfectly elaborates on her character.

The clip titled, ‘A Teen’s Guide to Life and Afterlife' lays out the ground rules like “if they ghost you they are not worth your time,” along with “perfect dupe doesn’t fail” and most importantly “listen to your icks.” Certainly, knowing Beetlejuice, none of these suggestions might work but a teenager can try!

What Do We Know About ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’?

The movie follows the Deetz family as a tragedy reunites them, things take a turn when Astrid, accidentally takes Beetlejuice’s name three times and unleashes a mysterious portal to the afterlife. Chaos and mayhem ensue as the ghost with the most gleefully returns. Fans are eagerly waiting for Keaton’s return but the actor previously revealed that this time around the challenge for him was to go beyond the pop-culture image of Beetlejuice, “I had to go, ‘What was my unusual imagination even thinking about when I was developing it in the first place?’ As opposed to seeing a coffee mug or a golf-club cover [adorned with Betelgeuse’s face].” Though the actor is happy with what he has done, as he further said, “I absolutely love this thing. And I don’t [usually] talk like that. I unabashedly love this. It was not easy to pull off, and I think we did it in spades.”

The feature written by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar boasts an impressive ensemble. Along with Ortega and Keaton, the movie also cast Ryder as Lydia Deetz, Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz, Justin Theroux as Rory, Monica Bellucci as Beetlejuice’s wife Delores, Willem Dafoe as a ghost detective Wolf Jackson and Burn Gorman as a reverend in Winter River. Furthermore, Danny DeVito, Arthur Conti, and Filipe Cates have been cast in undisclosed roles. .

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will hit theatres on September 6. You can check out the new clip above and learn more about the film in our guide here.