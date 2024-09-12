The original Beetlejuice can be described using many superlatives, with some praising its unique visual beauty and others is enigmatic, horror-inspired story. Another such compliment that can be paid to the film is that it has a toe-tapping soundtrack for the ages, with Danny Elfman's iconic score met with a moment or two of genius needle-dropping.

With that in mind, and with director Tim Burton keen on recapturing the magic of his first installment, the music in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was always going to be up for scrutiny. Thankfully, it has passed with flying colors, with a doting homage to the era of the original film, plus the inclusion of one or two deftly stylized renditions, making for a soundtrack that rivals many to be 2024's best. So, with that in mind, here's a guide to every song you heard in the film and exactly when they played.

'MacArthur Park'

Donna Summer

The song that rings in the ears of theatergoers long after leaving their Beetlejuice Beetlejuice screening, "MacArthur Park" first plays at the very opening of the film as that iconic Warner Bros. logo appears. It then transitions into the Beetlejuice theme, with the stage set for the song to return in its original film at the movie's climax.

'Margaritaville'

Jimmy Buffett

There are many famous faces in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, with the appearance of Danny DeVito early on in the film being one of the best. DeVito portrays a janitor in the afterlife who cleans up and drinks chemicals, blaring this iconic track through his headphones as he goes about his business.

'Tragedy'

The Bee Gees

Sadly, DeVito's cameo is short but sweet, with his electrocution and eventual soul-sucked death at the hands of Delores (Monica Bellucci) perfectly accompanied by this Bee Gees classic. This song was also a major addition to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's marketing.

'Day-O'

Alfie Davis and the Sylvia Young Theatre School Choir

In reference to the most iconic scene from the original Beetlejuice, "Day-O" returns, although in a much more morbid environment. Now arranged as a choral piece by Alfie Davis with accompaniment by the Sylvia Young Theatre School Choir, "Day-O" marks the funeral of Charles Deetz as mourners look on and weep.

'Lucia Di Lammermoor, Act 1: ‘Regnava Nel Silenzio Alta la Notte E Bruna’ (Lucia, Alisa)'

Maria Callas

This operatic track plays during the first moment we get a taste of Rory (Justin Theroux) and Astrid's (Jenna Ortega) relationship. Rory offers a vapid connection via an unconvincing promise she can open up to him, with Astrid shutting him down in a sarcastic, almost Wednesday Addams-esque fashion.

'Somedays'

Tess Parks

The debut single from Tess Parks' 2013 record "Blood Hot" feels like the perfect choice for the angsty Astrid to blast through her headphones as she cycles away from her bizarre family life. Whilst passing many iconic locations from the original film, Astrid finally ends up crashing through a fence and into the garden of a boy who might just change her life.

'Cry, Cry'

Mazzy Star

After Astrid meets Jeremy (Arthur Conti) for the first time, the two bond by opening up on their personal lives inside his treehouse whilst Mazzy Star's "Cry, Cry" plays. Astrid admits she doesn't believe in ghosts, not knowing what quite sits in front of her.

'Where's the Man'

Scott Weiland

Music is even referred to in the dialogue of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, as Astrid comments on Jeremy's clear love of 90s music, not knowing exactly why he has such a niche passion. As this conversation happens, as well as more of Astrid putting down her mother, Scott Weiland's 1998 track "Where's the Man" plays - no doubt a favorite of Jeremy's.

'Right Here Waiting'

Richard Marx

This undeniable classic of the love ballad genre is perfectly lip-synced to by Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), as he serenades Lydia (Winona Ryder) from the model graveyard. Keaton's full embrace of the moment, matched by Ryder's brilliantly realized response, makes this one of the movie's funniest moments.

'Svefn-G-Englar'

Sigur Rós

Sigur Rós' unique atmospheric music makes them the perfect accompaniment for all manner of Hollywood films, although Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is unlikely to be at the top of many people's lists. Alas, that's what makes this soundtrack so intelligent, with the tender tones of "Svefn-G-Englar" matched neatly with the moment in which Astrid and Jeremy become closer than ever and his dark secret is revealed.

'Soul Train Theme (Scat Version)'

The Soul Train Gang

The Soul Train is one of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's most inventive additions, with the witty subversion of the song's title seeing disco dancers bust moves as the nearly-dead make their way through to the neverending abyss of the eternal afterlife.

'MacArthur Park'

Richard Harris

At the climax of the film, and as the follow-up spontaneous musical number from the original's iconic dinner scene, we return to "MacArthur Park," although this time it is the original version by Richard Harris (Yes, the same Harris who originally played Albus Dumbledore). With Lydia donning a vibrant red dress and Beetlejuice's powers in full effect, the ceremony commences as musicians arrive from seemingly nowhere, and a huge rain-covered cake is wheeled in. The Deetz's are frozen to stone, and it looks as if there's no way out, that is until quick thinking from the brave Astrid.

'Carrie - Main Title'

Pino Donaggio

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's horror stylings are referenced in the movie's final track, with the main title of one of the genre's greatest plays during one final dream sequence. After seeing a horrifying future in which Astrid gives birth to a baby Beetlejuice, Lydia awakes, only to find her in bed with the bio-exorcist in another terrifying dream. This sets the tone for a potential third installment, as the memory of Beetlejuice continues to haunt Lydia.