After a stupendous opening weekend haul, the hit horror-comedy Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is looking to retain its number one spot at the domestic box office. The movie is poised to deliver a better-than-expected hold, and will likely generate more than $50 million this weekend. This would be one of the best second-weekend hauls in September history, behind It's $60 million sophomore frame from 2017. Beeltjuice Beetlejuice opened with an excellent $111 million haul, signaling the start of the lucrative fall period at the domestic box office, after a solid summer. The movie grossed around $14.5 million on its second Friday, pushing past the $150 million mark. It's expected to pass the $185 million milestone by Sunday, if projections hold.
Debuting at the number two spot, Universal's widely-publicized horror remake Speak No Evil generated a rather soft $5 million on its first Friday of release. This includes the $1.3 million that the movie made in Thursday previews. Produced on a reported budget of $15 million, Speak No Evil is expected to gross around $12 million in its opening weekend, which doesn't exactly inspire much confidence in its future at the box office. The movie opened to positive reviews, though, and currently sits at a "fresh" 85% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. It also earned a solid B+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences, which is a positive sign. Horror movies tend to receive poor audience scores, and are generally front-loaded at the box office. A remake of the acclaimed 2022 Danish-language film of the same name, Speak No Evil stars James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, Scoot McNairy and Aisling Franciosi in the lead roles.
Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to claim the third spot in its eighth weekend of release. The blockbuster superhero sequel grossed a little under $1.5 million on Friday, and is headed towards a $5 million haul this weekend. This should take its running domestic total past the $620 million mark, which puts it just $13 million shy of overtaking The Avengers to become the fifth-biggest superhero movie of all time. Deadpool & Wolverine has proven to be a historic box office hit, and will comfortably pass the $1.3 billion milestone globally this weekend.
A Host of New Releases Are Expected to Open to Low Numbers this Weekend
As the presidential elections draw closer, another right-wing movie targeting middle-American audiences is expected to debut inside the top five this weekend. Following the success of Reagan, which has generated over $20 million domestically so far, the documentary film Am I Racist? is eying a $4 million opening weekend haul on the back of a $2 million Friday. Incidentally, this is one of the best openings for a documentary film in the last decade. The top five was rounded out by Lionsgate's Dave Bautista vehicle The Killer's Game, which is eying around $3 million across the weekend, after generating a little over $1 million on Friday. Just outside the top five, Alien: Romulus came one step closer to passing the coveted $100 million milestone; the film's running domestic total now stands at $99.5 million. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates over the weekend.
