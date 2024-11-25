Betelgeuse has been summoned yet again, this time to the comfort of everyone's home. Warner Bros. Pictures’ sequel to the 1988 Tim Burton classic, titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, will be making its global streaming debut just in time for the holiday season. The sequel, which opened in theaters back in September, has been such a major success at the box office. And now, it is set to dominate the streaming world, starting on December 6 exclusively on Max.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hits Max on Friday, December 6, and is set to air on HBO on Saturday, December 7 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Additionally, the American Sign Language (ASL) version of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be available on the day of its streaming debut on Max in the United States and Europe, as well as the Língua Brasileira de Sinais (LIBRAS) version in Brazil. Both versions will be available as unique titles on the platform.

Similar to the award-winning original, the second Beetlejuice movie has no shortage of goth and creepiness in it, with a whole lot of camp on the side. It follows the Deetz family's return to Winter River after a family member's tragic demise. However, as they deal with their sudden loss, one family member — Lydia — also has to deal with the impending return of Beetlejuice, a boisterous and unpleasant ghost whose memories still haunt her decades later. While the original remains undefeated in terms of critical reception, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is in a league of its own with a still-favorable critic and audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Brings Old and New Favorites