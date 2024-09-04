Tim Burton’s beloved trickster makes a devilishly cheeky return in the long-awaited sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. 36 years since the original Beetlejuice movie, the ghost with the most is back with a modern flair. This time, the Deetz family returns to the spooky town of Winter River following a family tragedy. But this isn’t just a sad reunion. Beetlejuice is still lurking in the shadows. Lydia’s rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, stirs up some serious afterlife drama when she stumbles upon that fateful model town in the attic. It doesn’t take long before someone utters that name three times and unleashes Beetlejuice once again.

With Michael Keaton returning as the iconic ghostly troublemaker and Winona Ryder reprising her role as Lydia Deetz, the new film sees Jenna Ortega as the latest addition to the Beetlejuice family, starring as Lydia’s daughter, Astrid Deetz. What are you waiting for? It’s showtime! Here’s where you can catch Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Is ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Streaming?

With the film’s recent release, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice currently doesn’t have a confirmed streaming date yet. However, the Warner Bros. movie will eventually make its way to Max. As for its streaming date, based on previous Warner Bros. movies Dune: Part Two and Furiosa, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice would most likely arrive between 70–80 days after the end of its theatrical run.

If you’re not on Max yet, the streaming platform offers three basic subscription plans, so whether you’re a thrifty streamer or a premium binger, there’s something for everyone. The With Ads plan is your go-to if you’d like a budget-friendly option, costing just $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. But if you’re not a fan of commercials popping up, the Ad-Free plan is available for $15.99 monthly or $149.99 annually. And for those who demand the ultimate, uninterrupted binge-fest, the Ultimate Ad-Free plan will set you back $19.99 per month or $199.99 for the whole year.

Is ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ In Theaters?

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is slated for a theatrical release on September 6, 2024, in the United States. Meanwhile, international fans can enjoy the film two days earlier, thanks to an overseas theatrical release on September 4, 2024. Before its September date, the sequel opened the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2024.

Also making its premiere this September is the Speak No Evil remake starring James McAvoy. Produced by Blumhouse, whose previous projects include M3GAN, Get Out, and The Black Phone, the horror flick follows an American family whose dream holiday in the beautiful British countryside goes awfully wrong when their hosts begin to show their true colors. Speak No Evil is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 13.

Fans of the Transformers franchise are about to geek out this September as well. The origin story Transformers One makes its way to theaters on September 20. Telling the history of the Transformers race, the film digs deep into two of the movies’ most iconic characters, Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry). Decades before they were kicking each other's mechanical butts, the two were once friends and natives of their home planet of Cybertron. Formerly known as Orion Pax and D-16, the film explores their growth as fighters and the evolution of their initial friendship into a lifelong rivalry.

Watch the Trailer for ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’

The trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice brings Burton’s iconic madness back to life in a way that only he can. In the director’s true dark fashion, the trailer kicks off with a dreary funeral in a mist-covered, lonely town. The gloomy gathering is no mystery, as it’s a farewell for Lydia’s father, Charles (Jeffrey Jones). But things don’t stay quiet for long. When Lydia’s daughter, Astrid, stumbles across a mysterious relic in the attic, Lydia naturally jumps in with a stern warning: never mention Beetlegeuse’s name three times. Of course, rules are made to be broken. And before Lydia knows it, the infamous ghost with the most is back, raising hell like it’s his full-time job.

But this time, Beetlegeuse has troubles of his own. He’s on the run from some shady characters, including his very own wife, Delores (Monica Bellucci), and a creepy undead detective, Wolf Jackson (Willem Dafoe). Combining Burton’s signature practical effects and some modern-day advancements, the chaotic, spooky world of Beetlejuice comes alive once more, complete with its eccentric characters and one seriously zany ghost leading the entire shindig.

