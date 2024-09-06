It's been 26 years since Netflix sent out its first DVD, Tim Burton's Beetlejuice, in the original red envelopes that helped elevate the company to a household name. A lot has changed in that time - the rental giant is now a streaming behemoth and Michael Keaton's Ghost with the Most is back in theaters with a sequel. To celebrate Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and the shared history between the franchise and Netflix, the creative minds at Ryan Reynolds's Maximum Effort banner have come up with a display that shows "You always remember your first." A billboard is up now on Sunset Blvd. that resembles the ever-changing Netflix marquee, albeit with a Beetlejuice design and the date the first DVDs started rolling out.

At the time, Beetlejuice represented the perfect starting point for Netflix's library of cinema. Released just ten years before it was available to rent in 1998, the horror comedy starring Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Wynona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara, among others, was already a classic hailed for its surprising scares and offbeat humor. Though a sequel took longer than expected to bring together, Burton's original remained a cultural touchstone while Netflix would play a key role in keeping it in the minds of viewers. It's fitting, then, that the sequel would pay homage to the company responsible for making it easy to re-watch the bio-exorcist's antics over the years, making it a traditional Halloween classic.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, in a roundabout way, deepens the ties between the franchise and Netflix. The biggest newcomer to the cast as Astrid Deetz is Jenna Ortega, who has since become a household name thanks in part to Burton's Wednesday at the streaming service. Moreover, Ryder, who reprises her role as Lydia Deetz, would go on to star in Netflix's landmark series, Stranger Things, in the years after her meeting with the Maitlands and near-marriage to the titular Betelgeuse. The sequel largely revolves around the two as the Deetz family returns to Winter River and Astrid discovers a portal to the afterlife, sending her mother on a journey to save her with a little help from the grubby ghoul himself.

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Pays Homage to the Original Film's Roots

Returning to a world that has such a strong legacy both in the horror comedy realm and in cinema history period was no easy feat for Burton and company, especially as filmmaking has changed considerably in the years since. Yet, the director made certain that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice remained mostly in line with the original. For one, the film employs similar practical effects that, while evolving from the first film, were still used to create a homemade feeling. Burton also left plenty of room for improv and contributions from the cast, letting both the returning cast members like O'Hara and Ryder and the newcomers like Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, and Justin Theroux contribute to their characters.

The result is a film that has been deemed a worthy follow-up that brings more wacky fun and wild Burton-esque scares to the screen. On Rotten Tomatoes, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is certified fresh with a strong 77% score from critics and an 86% mark from audiences. Collider's Martin Tsai hailed it as a return to form for Burton, giving it a 7/10 score in his review. With an eye-popping box office haul likely on the horizon, it's proof that there's still plenty of love for the Ghost With the Most decades after he first came to homes in a little red envelope.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is now in theaters. Check out the billboard in the gallery above.

