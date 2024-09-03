The Big Picture Collider's Perri Nemiroff speaks with Tim Burton during a Beetlejuice Beetlejuice roundtable interview.

The sequel stars Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, and Michael Keaton and combines practical effects, improv, and creative energy to recapture the spirit of the original Beetlejuice.

In this interview, Burton discusses why he could finally return to this whimsical world, reuniting with the cast, the possibility of more sequels, working with Ortega again, and tons more!

Nearly 40 years since Michael Keaton took on possibly his most iconic role to date, filmmaker Tim Burton has summoned up some old friends for a "[reboot], rehab, restructure, whatever" with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. No matter how stoked we were as fans, it seems no one was more surprised to revisit this character than the director himself, who, in recent years, found himself wondering if he should take a step back from moviemaking. Sequels and franchises are Hollywood's bread and butter, but Burton has always been sort of "strange and unusual." So, why return to the Deetz family and Beetlejuice now?

With Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hitting theaters soon, Collider's Perri Nemiroff got the opportunity to see an early screening and attend a roundtable interview with Burton to discuss the sequel. During the conversation, he talks about reuniting with the original film's stars, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, and Keaton, as well as the contribution the new faces brought to the movie, like Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, Justin Theroux, and "our entrance to this world" and "anchor," Jenna Ortega.

Speaking of Ortega, Burton digs into why he's apprehensive about revisiting past work, what led to Netflix's hit series Wednesday, and how important nailing the right vibe and spirit of this movie was to him. Burton explains why he couldn't make a Beetlejuice sequel until now, working with practical effects over "bells and whistles," the movie's music, why Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis aren't in the sequel, and if we'll ever see continuations of other Burton movies. You can read the full interview in the transcript below for all of this and tons more!

Tim Burton Recaptures the Spirit of the Original 'Beetlejuice'

The comedy was so relevant and so on par with today. Can you talk to me about how some of that dialogue came out?

TIM BURTON: It was a bit like the first movie. I tried to treat this movie like the spirit of the first movie where we had a script, but there was a lot of improv that went on. I’m very lucky to work with people like Michael [Keaton] and Catherine [O’Hara] who are very good at improv. We just tried to do it in the spirit of that. Shoot quickly, and all the actors contributed, Justin [Theroux] and Will [Dafoe], everybody contributed to their character. They really took it from the page and made it something else. That was the whole vibe of the movie. We wanted to do it with practical effects, sets, quickly, with all this great improv. That gave it an energy, which is part of what the vibe of the film is for me, reenergizing me to why I like making movies — just working with creative people back and forth and just making stuff up on the set. You can't really do that much in a lot of movies, or you don't want to, but with this property, it’s part of the spirit of it.

Watching the movie, I thought Michael Keaton never skipped a decade's worth of scariest shit.

BURTON: We didn't rehearse, we didn’t do anything. So he comes on, and it was truly like demon possession. It felt like a time warp. You're right; it was unnerving. It was great, it was exciting, but it was really also disturbing. [Laughs]

Image via Warner Bros.

Throughout the process, what were the thoughts behind seeing this Michael Keaton come to life again?

BURTON: It was great. That's what gave the film its energy. We make up stuff every day, which is kind of hard to do when you're dealing with all live effects, but we did it. I worked with these effects people who, in the spirit of the movie, would make these things very quickly. But Michael and I talked about this from the very beginning, that that was very important to the spirit, especially with all the technology to do all this stuff and whatever. We just wanted to kind of not think about “sequel” or [franchise], anything, just go and just make the movie. So, like I said, that energy of what he brought back to it was amazing and crucial.

Piggybacking on that, it almost felt like everybody just jumped in, no questions asked. It was, like, not work at all. But I have to ask, what influenced you to have “Macarthur Park” for that huge set piece?

BURTON: I have my own bizarre playlist. Everybody has a playlist, right? That was one on mine. It wasn't in the script or anything, it's just something that I felt, I don't know, just fit the spirit of it. It was a song I like, it was emotional, it was operatic, and it's sort of bizarrely romantic and grand. It just felt like, given the character of him and his sort of multitalented, multilingual, whatever kind of thing that Beetlejuice has… [Laughs] But that was the beautiful thing — we didn't really worry about the script of the studio or anybody, we just went and did it, which is something, like I said, that reenergized the fact of why you like making movies. It's the unknown. It's not something that’s set in stone. We think about it, but then we just don't worry about it. We just do it. It was quite liberating.

I think you achieved something that few people do, which is create a sequel that’s as good if not better than the first, so thank you. At what point during shooting this movie did you realize you had a great sequel on your hands?

BURTON: I don't think that way. All I know about it — and I don't feel this way about a lot of films — is that I feel very passionate. I feel very emotional about it and stuff. But I never know. Even after it comes out, I don't know. It's how these things go. So, all I know is how I feel about it. But I felt that way from the beginning, the first day of shooting, seeing Catherine and Winona [Ryder]. I almost didn't care how it turned out, you know what I mean? I just felt very strongly and personal about it.

Tim Burton Believes a 'Beetlejuice' Sequel Was Impossible Before

"Truly, it couldn't have happened until now."

Image via Warner Bros.

What can you say about the development process and how long this was really in the works, and what kind of speed bumps you hit?

BURTON: It's been asked from the very beginning, but nothing clicked. Truly, it couldn't have happened until now. It was only until fairly recently, with all this talk, that I just put all the noise away and I just go, “Okay, I love the Lydia character.” That was the character that I connected with, like, as a teenager. So I go, “What happened to this person 35 years later? What weird thing?” You go from cool teenager to some fucked up adult. [Laughs] What relationships do you have? Do you have kids? What's your relationship with that? It's not something I could have done back then; it's only something you could do once you experience those things yourself. So for me, this became a very personal movie, like a kind of weird family movie about a weird family. That became the emotional hook, the three generations of mother, daughter, granddaughter, life, death — just basic normal things that we all experience. Especially if you're lucky enough to get older, you feel those things. So, that's where it really started, and it really could only have happened for me after all this time.

Image via Warner Bros.

This feels like such a seamless continuation of the original in large part because of the visual style and, of course, the practical effects. What can you say about how much you wanted to mirror your approach to the original, especially when you have such new bells and whistles?

BURTON: Well, I've worked with all the bells and whistles, but Michael and I talked about it, and I said, “Listen, I'm only gonna make this movie in the spirit of the first one.” But I didn't even watch the first one because I didn't really understand why it was a success or not in the beginning with. I didn't feel like it was gonna help me, so I truly didn't watch it, but I remember the feeling of it. It's hard to go back and recreate feelings, especially in this industry with all the bells and everything you’re talking about. So, go back to simple — shoot it quickly, and all the actors contribute. The script was there, it was a good script, but everybody, I mean all the actors, contributed. Then even with the effects guys, I had a guy I've worked with before, Neal [Scanlan]. I said, “In the same spirit,” because we're making stuff up all on the set all the time, and he was equally as important as the actors in terms of making puppets quickly and, like, “Okay, get that guy over there, pull the string on the tail, blah, blah, blah,” and all that kind of stuff so that we can all kind of keep doing it in that same spirit. So, it was all set up.

Also, and I didn't realize this until the very end, we ended up actually shooting it in the same amount of time as the first one. I wasn’t planning that particularly, but it sort of ended up that way, which, like I said, was part of the DNA of the film. Whatever it was, let's think about it, let's talk about it, let's question it, but not too much,