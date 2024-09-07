Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is currently lighting up the box office in its opening weekend. Fans have patiently waited over 35 years to get a sequel to Tim Burton and Michael Keaton's cult classic horror comedy. The lead up has been full of great marketing, trailers and new merchandise. The main contributor to the latter has been NECA with their seven-inch figures breaking free of the Neitherworld. Now the popular toy company is back with new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Tooney Terror figures that'll have us screaming this beloved Bio-Exorcist’s name three times.

The new Tooney Terror figures come in the form of two different two-packs. The first one is for Keaton's Beetlejuice and Monica Bellucci’s Delores. These six-inch pieces feature three to five points of articulation and continue NECA’s line tradition that sees some of our favorite horror characters get transformed into Saturday morning cartoon versions of themselves. This isn't the first time Beetlejuice has been featured in this stylish line. However, this is the first one modeled after the new movie.

The other two-pack are Jenna Ortega’s Astrid and her mother, Lydia Deetz, played once again by Winona Ryder. Astrid seems to be sporting a sleek white Neitherworld dress that she's seen wearing in the trailers while Lydia is wearing her classic all-black attire. These four figures now join other horror icons like Wednesday Addams, Leatherface and Michael Myers in the Tooney Terror series. NECA’s recent products for this spooky franchise outside this line also include two seven-inch figures in their “Ultimate” collection and the return of their massive Beetlejuice figure.

Who's Delores in ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’?

Close

While Beetlejuice, Lydia and Astrid have all been featured heavily in the various trailers and bits of marketing, Delores hasn't been seen that much. Bellucci's character will be playing Beetlejuice's vengeful undead ex-lover. It appears that both her and Willem Dafoe’s Wolf Jackson will be hunting Beetlejuice in this latest ghoulish adventure. Most likely out of jealousy, as this Bio-Exorcist has had eyes on Lydia for the last three decades. However, when Astrid gets sucked into the Neitherworld, Beetlejuice is tasked with helping Lydia find her daughter before it's too late. Beetlejuice finally has his chance to get married to Lydia. That is, if Delores doesn't get to him first. They're already dead, but that never stops a broken heart from getting their revenge.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is now in theaters worldwide. You can buy your tickets on Fandango’s website and read Collider's full positive review of the sequel here. The original Beetlejuice is also currently streaming on Max. Finally, both new NECA Tooney Terror two-packs are up for pre-order now at select NECA retailers. They're set to ship in January 2025.