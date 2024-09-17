Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's short run in theaters to date has proven successful, with over $264 million made worldwide in just 10 days. In those 10 days, the movie has also blown past its predecessor financially, helped Jenna Ortega towards the $500 million mark as an actress, and seen veteran Catherine O'Hara surpass $2 billion domestically. Now, following another majorly fruitful weekend, the Tim Burton-helmed sequel sits ninth in the list of Top 10 Movies at the 2024 US Box Office.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has a current domestic total of $187 million and has overtaken Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes which sits on $171 million in tenth. The movie to fall out of the top 10 due to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's sweeping success is It Ends with Us, with the Colleen Hoover adaptation only spending a short while on the prestigious list. Next in the sights of the gothic sequel is Bad Boys: Ride or Die, with the latest addition in the action franchise just $6 million ahead. Given Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's current trend in daily takings - highlighted by a Saturday, September 14 domestic haul of over $22 million - the sequel should overtake the Bad Boys in no time, with a place in the top 5 feeling evermore inevitable.

Does 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Live Up to the Original

Image via Warner Bros.

Financially, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has proven a major success against its predecessor, with the first Beetlejuice earning a total of $75 million in theaters. This was made up almost entirely from domestic sales, with over 99% of Beetlejuice's box office haul coming from domestic ticket sales. Alas, ticket sales don't necessarily equal quality, with this sequel, albeit an entertaining and nostalgic cinematic ride, struggling to quite maintain the immensely high standards of its older sibling. Choosing to use the same style of VFX and implementing a similar enigmatic, but comparatively toned-down, dialogue for the titular ghost helps to create a sequel that both dotes on its predecessor and strives for a fresh experience. One of Burton's better new projects, it's tough to quite shake off the feeling that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was made with the original audience in mind almost entirely, with Collider's Martin Tsai saying in his review:

"Rife with nostalgia, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is intended for ’80s babies. It’s truly exciting to see Burton’s return to form, making something both grotesque and funny after struggling to connect with some ambitious projects without Johnny Depp. He appears to be energized and having fun, something we haven’t seen in quite a while."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is now ninth in the Top 10 Movies at the 2024 US Box Office. You can catch the movie in theaters right now.

