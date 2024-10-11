For Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, it seems as if the milestones keep falling. Like a soul train of success, the long-awaited sequel keeps journeying through the Box Office picking up accolades, from the huge success of its central stars to becoming Warner Bros.'s 25th-highest-grossing movie ever. Now, perhaps the biggest of its accolades has been achieved, with the ghostly sequel now officially in the top 10 movies at the 2024 global Box Office.

Now on $404 million, the film has overtaken the former tenth-placed movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die which finished its run on $400 million. Next in sight for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is Chinese sports comedy-drama film Pegasus 2, although a $60 million gap between the pair likely makes that a bridge too far for the bio-exorcist and co. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's total global haul thus far is split between $267 million domestically and $137 million internationally, with the film still proving popular in theaters even after many weeks on screens. In the most recent daily rankings, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice finished third, even beating movies to have been released much later, such as Transformers One and Megalopolis.

Even the Writers Were Surprised by 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's Opening Weekend Success

Ever since it first debuted, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has been an unquestionable success. It's true that the original 1988 offering has become a cult classic, proving a mainstay on screens around spooky season. However, after almost 40 years, there was never going to be a guarantee that ticket sales would fly, which is why so many were shocked to see the film exceed expectations on opening weekend and earn a staggering $111 million - the third best at the time. Not only were fans and critics surprised, but so was co-writer Alfred Gough, who spoke about his shock in an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub:

"I'll be honest with you, I didn't have a number in mind. Like anything, you want it to be successful, and you want people to enjoy the movie. Look, the opening weekend was bigger than we could have ever expected. I don't know if a year ago anybody would've had the sequel to Beetlejuice opening over $100 million in September. So, it's one of those numbers. Miles and I started writing together 30 years ago, and the fact that this is the biggest hit of our career 30 years in, we're incredibly grateful and couldn't be more thrilled. The fact that certain people we know, who don't have to reach out to you, reach out, say how much they've enjoyed the movie, say how much their families have enjoyed the movie, it's actually really nice, and, to be honest, a huge relief. The last thing we want to do — as you know, we've been doing a lot of these projects throughout our career — is destroy people's childhood memories. [Laughs]"

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is now officially in the top 10 movies at the 2024 global Box Office. You can still catch the film in theaters with tickets available via the link below.

