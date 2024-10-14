Despite releasing in early September, the highly-anticipated Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has proven popular enough to endure right through to its spiritual home of spook season, with October the perfect month for the ghost with the most to thrive. With a domestic haul of $275 million and an international total of $144 million at the Box Office, the film has consistently performed on its way to an impressive $420 million so far in theaters. Thanks to a recent weekend that seemed unphased by the debut of the sequel on PVOD, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice milestones continue to fall. One such milestone marks a huge achievement for the Tim Burton-led flick, with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice officially in the Top 15 Comedies of All Time at the Global Box Office.

Alongside huge financial success for its cast and many other major milestones achieved by Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, it is perhaps the fairly positive reception at a time when reboots and sequels seem volatile to audiences that Burton and co can be pleased with the most. The movie has endured many other big-name releases since its September debut, with the most recent weekend box office still earning the sequel over $7 million despite being in its sixth week.

From Script to Screen, 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Was a Short Project

Considering the 36-year wait for a sequel to hit screens, the journey from the mind of Burton to theaters was relatively short. For projects with such big names attached, it can often take quite some time to organize each aspect of pre-production before shooting even begins, with scripts, in particular, going through major changes often across several years. Well, for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, clearly the story somewhat wrote itself, with co-writer Alfred Gough discussing the short turnaround in an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub:

"Funnily enough, from Tim's first asking us to do it to now has been about three years. It was actually really short. Tim approached us in the fall of 2021. We were on the set of Season 1 of Wednesday, and he asked us to write it. He said it's the movie that people come up to him and ask for the sequel the most. Which, if you think about Tim's filmography, that's pretty incredible. He had been having conversations with Michael [Keaton] and Winona [Ryder], obviously, over the years, and I think he was ready to do it."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is now one of the Top 15 Comedies of All Time at the Global Box Office. You can still catch the film in theaters with tickets available via the link below.

