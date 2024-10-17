The ongoing triumph of the long-awaited Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has seen many a Box Office milestone topple in the Soul Train's wake. From personal achievements for the film's cast to becoming one of the biggest comedies of all time globally, the film has proven to be a massive success for Tim Burton and co, with October's spooky reputation helping the movie to cling on in theaters despite a PVOD release. Now, another milestone looks set to be achieved by Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, as the sequel closes in on the top 30 sci-fi movies of all time at the domestic Box Office.

Although some may not first associate Beetlejuice Beetlejuice with sci-fi, the sequel undoubtedly falls within the genre's remit, and, thanks to a current domestic gross of $277 million, is 31st on the list. Just $4 million away in the target 30th spot is The Matrix Reloaded, with the latter looking unable to dodge Beetlejuice's bullet as the ghost with the most looks set to bridge the gap in the coming days. Just one other 2024 movie is in the top 30 sci-fi movies of all time domestically, with Dune: Part Two in 28th position, although Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is likely to spook ahead of its 2024 sci-fi rival soon.

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' is a Visual Throwback

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Given the length of time between the first Beetlejuice and this sequel, technological advancements in cinema were always likely to threaten the franchise with a different look and tone. Thankfully, Burton decided against this, making sure to dive headfirst into his old bag of practical tricks to try and find the same style that made the first so beloved. Of course, the sequel was never going to be immune from some visual differences, but the choice to rely on practical effects and avoid the overuse of CGI makes the viewing experience much more enjoyable than it might have been. This is something discussed in Martin Tsai's review of the film for Collider, saying:

"While the original Beetlejuice featured its share of special effects, they were achieved without the use of CGI, which was not widely adopted by filmmakers until 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Discerning viewers may spot the stop-motion animation and blue screen. For the sequel, Burton has actually dug into his old bag of tricks. CGI use here has been minimal and the film hews closely to the aesthetics of the predecessor. The visuals have definitely gotten an upgrade from the ’80s MTV look, yet somehow remain consistent. It would be absolutely seamless watching both films back to back." "If anything, Burton has gone for even more retro. In a flashback of the history of Delores and Betelgeuse, the filmmaker has opted for black-and-whitegiallo style, complete with Italian voiceover narration. One thing that’s noticeably dialed down is Betelgeuse’s inappropriate behavior. Indeed, some stuff he said in 1988 is now considered sexual harassment. That’s certainly a change for the better, but perhaps a clever mea culpa would have been preferable to an erasure."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is almost one of the top 30 sci-fi movies of all time at the domestic Box Office. You can still catch the film in theaters with tickets available via the link below.

7 10 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Release Date September 6, 2024 Director Tim Burton Runtime 104 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Alfred Gough , Miles Millar , Mike Vukadinovich , Seth Grahame-Smith , Michael McDowell , Larry Wilson Studio(s) KatzSmith Productions , Tim Burton Productions , Warner Bros. Pictures , Plan B Entertainment Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Pictures Expand

Get Tickets