While Warner Bros. is in the midst of dealing with the extreme failure of Joker: Folie à Deux, the studio also has a major success to fall back on that's still playing in theaters everywhere. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which is one of the eight highest-grossing movies of 2024, has officially become one of the top 5 highest-earning comedies at the domestic box office, ever. The film has currently grossed $266 million in the United States, and has a $12 million lead on The Hangover Part 2, which is more than 13 years old. If Beetlejuice Beetlejuice wants to move further up the domestic comedies list, it must earn another $11 million to pass the original Hangover movie, which grossed just over $277 million at the domestic box office in 2009 to pair with $188 million from international markets.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has had strong legs at the box office, so it's impossible to rule out a climb further up the domestic comedy rankings. While it needs less than $20 million to reach the #2 spot, 1990's Home Alone, with $285 million, it has no chance of claiming the top spot. The highest-grossing domestic comedy of all-time is Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which earned more than $635 million in the U.S. to pair with $809 million in foreign markets for a whopping total of $1.44 billion, making it the highest-grossing movie of 2023. This is a record that Barbie may very well hold on to forever, as no film in the history of comedies has produced even half of its domestic total; a testament to the power of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

What Are the Highest-Grossing Domestic Movies of 2024?

The top two movies at the 2024 domestic box office are relatively close, and then there's a large drop-off to the third and fourth spots. Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine are the two highest-grossing domestic movies of 2024, earning $652 million and $634 million, respectively. In the third and fourth place spots are Despicable Me 4 and Dune: Part Two, which grossed $360 million and $282 million, respectively. Glen Powell's Twisters rounds out the top five highest-grossing domestic movies of 2024, which finished its theatrical run just $1 million ahead of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice with $267 million.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is still playing in most theaters everywhere.

