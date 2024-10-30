Despite already releasing on VOD, the allure of a theater screening this Halloween of the long-awaited Beetlejuice Beetlejuice keeps the Tim Burton sequel rising at the Box Office, as more souls in seats equals greater ticket sales. Having smashed many records and already climbed onto a plethora of eye-catching lists, including becoming Warner Bros.'s highest-grossing movie of the year. Now, another milestone looks set to fall, as the sequel is set to become one of the 50 highest-grossing comedies internationally of all time.

Currently, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sits just outside the top 50, in 52nd place on $153.1 million. However, in 50th place is 2022's The Bad Guys, with just $342,000 more than the Ghost with the most. Considering the rate Beetlejuice Beetlejuice continues at the Box Office, the sequel can expect to enter the top 50 within the next few days. That also means leapfrogging 51st place Crocodile Dundee and threatening the duo of Johnny English movies in both 49th and 48th place respectively. Top of the list, and with almost double the international haul of second place, is Greta Gerwig's Barbie, with the smash-hit 2023 feminist flick sitting on a whopping $810 million.

Michael Keaton's Latest Movie is Another Critical Success

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Following the undeniable triumph of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Keaton's next outing, comedy-drama Goodrich, was always likely to receive more attention. However, few expected it to quite match the standards of the gothic sequel, with Goodrich debuting with a 77% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which just so happens to be the same critics' score as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. In fact, Goodrich can claim victory over the bio-exorcist, with its audience rating of 88% higher than the Beetlejuice sequel's 80%. Despite this, the immersive experience of Goodrich won't come close to the widespread reach of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, leaving many in the dark about this underrated new movie. With that in mind, for those who are yet to see Goodrich, an official synopsis for the film reads:

"Andy Goodrich’s (Michael Keaton) life is upended when his wife and mother of their nine-year-old twins enters a 90-day rehab program, leaving him on his own with their young kids. Thrust into the world of modern parenthood, Goodrich leans on his daughter from his first marriage, Grace (Mila Kunis), as he ultimately evolves into the father Grace never had."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to become one of the 50 highest-grossing comedies internationally of all time. You can catch the movie on VOD right now or catch it in theaters.

Get Tickets