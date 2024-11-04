Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has been playing in theaters for more than two months now, and the box office haul from its ninth full weekend in theaters has helped push the film onto another elite list. After earning more than $2 million in weekend #9 to bring its domestic total to $292 million, Beetlejuice 2 has become one of the top 75 highest-grossing PG-13 movies at the domestic box office, passing Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and Man of Steel, which earned $290 and $291 million, respectively. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has also earned $153 million internationally to bring its worldwide box office total to more than $445 million, making it one of the 10 biggest movies of the year. The film has been on digital platforms for several weeks but fans continue venturing out to the theaters to see Tim Burton’s legacy sequel.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is currently the #73 highest-grossing PG-13 movie ever, and it very well could climb as high as #70 in the rankings. The comedy/horror flick needs only a few hundred thousand to pass another Harry Potter film, Order of the Phoenix, and an additional $200,000 to most past The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2. If Beetlejuice Beetlejuice wants to take the #70 spot on the list, it will have to overcome Inception, which finished its box office total roughly $500,000 ahead of Beetlejuice 2’s current total. Now that Halloween has come and gone and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has been in theaters for more than two months, it’s likely that the box office numbers will continue to dwindle, but it’s still impossible to rule out another small climb up the rankings.

What Other Movies Has ‘Beetlejuice’ Star Michael Keaton Been in Lately?

In addition to his role in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Keaton also stars alongside Mila Kunis in Goodrich, a comedy/drama where he plays a man forced to connect with his estranged daughter after his wife is checked into rehab. Keaton also starred in and directed Knox Goes Away in 2023 in addition to reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in The Flash. Keaton is attached to star in Nothing Like the Son and Imagine Agents, but few details are known about either project at this time.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is still playing in limited theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

