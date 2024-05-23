The Big Picture Get ready for chaos with the mischievous Betelgeuse back in action, causing trouble for three generations of the Deetz family.

The long-awaited sequel brings back beloved characters and introduces new faces, including Jenna Ortega and Monica Bellucci.

Director Tim Burton stays true to the original with practical effects and stop-motion animation. Watch the new trailer now!

The 'Geuse is officially on the loose in a new trailer for the long-awaited Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The sequel to Tim Burton's iconic spooky film starring Michael Keaton as the grubby and goofy ghoul welcomes its titular character back to the land of the living for a new chaotic adventure featuring some colorful new faces and beloved returning characters. With Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder stepping back into their roles as Delia and Lydia, while Scream star Jenna Ortega joins the family as the latter's daughter Astrid, the Deetz family is in for a reunion that could once again derail their lives.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sees three generations of the Deetz family united in Winter River once again following a tragedy. After nearly becoming the bride of the bio-exorcist extraordinaire three decades ago, Lydia is still haunted by the memories of Betelgeuse. Her worst fears become reality when her rebellious daughter, ever the curious type, finds a small-scale replica of the town and accidentally rips open a portal to the Afterlife that paves the way for the miscreant to return. Although he now has a betrothed of his own, played by Monica Bellucci, he still has other ways of making Lydia's life hell all as trouble brews between dimensions once again.

The trailer brings on the visual effects chaos as the Deetz family, along with all of Winter River, is once again haunted by the ghoul. Lydia contemplates whether the living and the dead can co-exist as she's brought back before the Ghost With the Most and forced to deal with his antics yet again. From there, it's all about the painstaking practical effects work, which brings to life the classic claymation sandworm and other spooky nods to the original.

Who Else Joins Keaton's "Ghost With the Most" in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'?

Close

Burton will once again be at the helm for the sequel which has gone to great lengths to recapture the magic of the original. To keep things in line both with the director's style and the hand-made appearance of the 1988 film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will once again rely on stop-motion animation. So far, it certainly feels like a classic Burton film, but the sequel also wasn't afraid to add some new firepower to its arsenal with its cast. Beyond Ortega, who reunites with Burton after working together on Netflix's Wednesday, and Bellucci, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has brought in Justin Theroux and Burn Gorman with Willem Dafoe set to take on a bigger role as a washed-up B-movie action star turned afterlife police officer.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice haunts theaters on September 6. Visit our full guide here for everything you need to know heading into the much-anticipated sequel. Check out the new trailer below.

Your browser does not support the video tag.