Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has been a box office titan since its premiere last month, and even now that the film is available on digital platforms, it's showing no signs of slowing down in theaters. The legacy sequel recently reached yet another impressive box office milestone, earning $267 million and passing Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets to become Warner Bros. 25th-highest-grossing movie ever, domestically. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets earned $5 million less than Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, but put together more than double its international haul, earning $874 million to Beetlejuice 2's $404 million. However, in the United States, Michael Keaton's legacy sequel can now successfully claim that it dethrones a Harry Potter movie at the box office, an impressive feat considering the Harry Potter films have collectively grossed more than $2.8 billion domestically.

Between Harry Potter, DC, and Dune, Warner Bros. has some major box office goliaths under its belt, but its highest-grossing film ever surprisingly doesn't fall under any of the aforementioned categories. Barbie holds the title as the highest-grossing Warner Bros. movie ever, currently sitting at $636 million domestically and over $800 million internationally for a worldwide total of $1.45 billion. Barbie also holds a $400 million lead over the second place entry on the list, The Dark Knight, which grossed a whopping $534 million domestically and just over $1 billion worldwide. Coming in the third and fourth place spots are two more DC movies, albeit from entirely different eras, with The Dark Knight Rises earning $448 million domestically and 2017's Wonder Woman, finishing its theatrical run with $412 million in the United States.

Where Does ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Rank in the 2024 Domestic Box Office?

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie of 2024 at the domestic box office, but it isn't long for that spot on the list. It needs less than $1 million to pass Twisters, the Glen Powell-led sequel, which closed out its theatrical run just a hair short of $268 million. After passing Twisters, which it is expected to do either today or tomorrow, Beetlejuice 2 would need another $15 million jolt to pass Dune: Part Two, which grossed $282 million domestically. This is likely out of range for Tim Burton's sequel, but it will still leave theaters with an impressive haul under its wing nonetheless.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is still playing in select theaters.

