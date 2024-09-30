The continued success of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has seen many a milestone achieved, including director Tim Burton having his biggest global success in over a decade. Collider has already reported that star Winona Ryder poetically hit the $1 billion mark as a lead actress thanks to the sequel to her 1988 breakout role, with it now likely that the film will become her most successful venture ever. Currently, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's $373 million global haul puts it second place in her filmography, just $13 million behind the $386 million total of 2009's Star Trek. Recently, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice overtook the critically lauded Black Swan to become her second-biggest hit, with first place likely just days away.

Over the most recent Box Office weekend, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice may have lost its place at the top of the tree to DreamWorks' The Wild Robot, but it still accumulated over $16 million domestically, suggesting that, by the end of the week, the gap on Star Trek will close and the title of Ryder's biggest-ever film will become official. When considering the competition, this is no mean feat, with Ryder having starred in theatrical successes such as Mr. Deeds, Alien: Resurrection, and Bram Stoker's Dracula in 1992.

One of Ryder's Best Roles is Getting a 4K Re-Release For its 30th Birthday

Alongside a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Christian Bale, Susan Sarandon, and Kirsten Dunst, Gillian Armstrong's 1994 adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's timeless Little Women was a huge hit and has remained so for 30 years. Even against the wild success of Greta Gerwig's 2019 adaptation, Armstrong's attempt feels both grounded and magical, with Ryder's performance a particular highlight. Now, after 30 years, the film is being celebrated with a 4K re-release that includes a new rendering of the movie and additional bonus content.

The original negative of the film has been scanned to avoid any lapses in quality, with special features including a feature commentary by director Armstrong and featurettes about the making of the film in costume design. The 4K disc of Little Women is set to be available on November 19 and makes for the perfect addition to any collector's catalog, or, indeed, a wonderful present in time for Christmas. With the celebration of Little Women and the enormous success of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, 2024 really is turning into a marvelous year for Ryder.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is about to become Winona Ryder's biggest movie. You can catch the sequel in theaters right now.

